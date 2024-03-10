Matchday Musings: Sunderland lose again despite second half rally

Why play Burstow?

I have to say that I really don’t understand why Mason Burstow was picked ahead of Luis Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn.

He’s not our player and he’s stuttering as much as the other strikers in terms of taking chances. If the remaining games are about giving experience to our players and focusing on development ready for next season, why bother starting a loanee?

Although he did really well to create a chance in the first two minutes, rather than squaring the ball to the edge of the box for Chris Rigg, he opted to shoot from a very tight angle.

If we were 1-0 up inside the first five minutes thanks to him winning a ball and creating a goal, it could’ve been a very different away day.

In my view, the club needs to back one of our own strikers and give them a run of games for the rest of the season in order to build their skills and interplay with their teammates.

We’re struggling to cross the ball when Hemir plays up front and we’re failing to find through balls when Rusyn leads the line. These things need to be worked on as a higher priority than giving minutes to Burstow.

His selection made no sense to me, and his time in red and white should be done if we’re serious about developing the players we actually own ready for next season.

Pressing is little use without progression

While it was nice to see the Lads trying to play on the front foot from the off, it was clear that this approach would leave us open to counter attacks and with a reshuffled defence, that carried greater risk.

One of the main issues was the quality in the final third when we won the ball from the press we executed quite well at times.

Whenever we created chances as a result of the pressure and intense marking, we couldn’t get the final pass to the right man, which resulted in half chances, among them Mason Burstow hitting the post.

I’m all for us taking teams on but if the players picked to start the game fail to do anything with the ball when that pressure brings possession, it’s arguably a bit pointless playing that way.

We were better in the second half, taking our opportunities when they arose and getting back into the game, but the skill and application of the starting eleven when we won the ball wasn’t great, and the substitutes were only marginally better.

This is something we really need to consider if we’re to improve our results. Possession is only worth winning if you do something with it, and Southampton did it far better than us.

Defensive downfalls

While the pressing was quite effective at times, defensive errors in the first half led to both the goals which gave Southampton their first two-goal cushion.

Why Jobe put a defensive header back across his own six yard line around the ten minute mark was beyond me.

Maybe he got a shout from the defender behind him or maybe he just made a mistake, as young lads do. Whatever the situation, despite another good save from Anthony Patterson, we were too slow to the loose ball and they tapped it in at the back post.

For the second goal, I felt that Chris Rigg definitely could’ve stayed on his feet for the penalty he gave away. Being the hungry lad he is, he lunged in and allowed his youth and exuberance to possibly get the better of him.

In my opinion, the biggest question would be why were Jobe and Rigg in a position where they had to make these challenges and clearances?

The answer probably relates to the amount of defensive changes we’ve had to make of late, which was compounded by the shape we were trying to use and the loss of Dan Ballard.

Until we get our defensive system locked down so that all the starting players and their understudies can play and cover with little or no issues, we’ll continue to struggle to keep clean sheets and will lose games as we’ve done recently.

We’re a mess in a goalmouth scramble situations, when we used to be immense, and it needs to be sorted.

If you shoot, you may score, but why get carried away?

The speculative shot and deflection for Romaine Mundle was the first time we had a go when a bit of space opened up, and Jobe also showed what we can do if we find space and strike the ball well.

We did incredibly well to get it back to 2-2, albeit briefly.

The problem is that if you get too carried away with your own temporary success, and especially if you lose one of your best defenders to injury, you may go gung-ho only to find when you may have had something, you can just as quickly lose it.

Our game management from 2-2 onwards was among the worst we’ve seen all season.

It was fantastic to see the Lads show some fight and determination, but when we got it level I really feel we should’ve calmed it down a bit, rather than going hell for leather and conceding two preventable goals on the counter.

The decision making was poor in this situation, taking us from a place where we could’ve stopped the rot with a draw or even a late winner, to losing yet again.

We’re now starting to look over our shoulders at those playing better below us, as we play poorly time and again. Thankfully, the bottom five teams all lost on Saturday, but it won’t always be that way.

It’s now on to QPR, but we really need to find some shape and confidence, as things won’t get any easier as we enter the final nine games of the season.