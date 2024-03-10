Two Up, Two Down: Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat at Southampton

Gav says…

A good goal from Jobe

It was probably the only true positive in the performance, that one of our players scored a superb individual goal to draw us level.

It was perhaps a reminder that there’s definitely a player in there somewhere, even if he’s not quite been at the races recently.

Mundle off the mark

It was a little bit scruffy but I’m sure Romaine Mundle will take his first goal in professional football and in Sunderland colours.

It was proof that if you kick the white round thing towards goal, even if it isn’t initially heading in, you might score a goal. What a novel concept!

Perhaps his teammates could take note for future performances.

Dodds all over the place

I’m really not sure what Mike Dodds was trying to do but we were set up incorrectly from the start and allowed Southampton to enjoy a spell of pressure which they scored from early in the game.

Have we learned nothing from recent defeats? We needed to arrest the slide and nothing I saw suggested we had a solid plan to achieve that.

As Gary Bennett- a seasoned pro of hundreds of games- said on BBC Newcastle after the match, I had absolutely no idea what we were trying to do, and defensively we were a mess.

Poor game management

When we got it back to 2-2, why didn’t we just camp in for a bit and make it hard for Southampton?

Where was the game management? It was nonexistent. We bombed forward and Southampton exposed us with two goals in quick succession.

It was suicidal.

Anthony Gair says…

Jobe shows his quality

I know he made a dreadful error for Southampton’s goal, but he more than made up for it with that strike.

We can’t always be negative about the lad.

We expect too much because we’re Sunderland fans, but he’s only a bairn and he’s got plenty of years left to prove that he can be just as good, if not better than his brother.

Give him a break, eh?

Some decent passing

It wasn’t great all the time, but the roots of our previously successful and confident passing game is coming back.

Michael Beale really has sucked the life out of these young lads.

A sixth successive defeat

Six losses in a row is diabolical.

There’s no getting away from that, and it must change immediately or relegation could become a real possibility.

We need to get some confidence back into these young lads, because defeat after defeat can’t be good for their careers. One win will probably turn it around and bring the confidence back, but we need the win!

Mike Dodds under pressure

He needs to be replaced, doesn’t he?

He’s a very good coach but we need an inspirational leader, someone the young lads can look up to and learn from, tactically.

I’m not criticising Dodds because he’s obviously a capable coach, but we need someone who’ll crack the whip when needed, yet garner respect at the same time.

Jonny Hawley says…

Chris Rigg retains his place

At least he’s getting minutes, I suppose.

He gave away a penalty with a rash challenge but was otherwise tidy and might’ve scored were if not for Mason Burstow’s decision to shoot rather than pulling it back.

Two goals scored

Jobe’s was a real beauty and it almost made the game worth watching.

Another loss

That’s six games on the spin without a single point.

The next game is against QPR and we simply have to take maximum points to arrest this horrific slide or we’ll be in real trouble come the end of the season…if we aren’t already, that is.

More terrible defending

This point could have been called ‘Leo Hjelde’, if we’re being honest.

He was abysmal once again and it’s becoming painful to watch. If there’s a player in there, it isn’t ready to come out yet, so for his own sake, get him out of the firing line.

Beyond that, we were woeful at the back.

From Jobe’s mistake for the first to Rigg giving away the penalty to constantly losing out on second balls and leaving massive gaps everywhere when bizarrely chasing a win at 2-2.

Given our general scoring woes at the minute, we must tighten up or I can’t see where the next point comes from.

Tom Albrighton says…

Spaghetti and meatballs

Sunderland were shit, again, so after thirty minutes, it was time to switch off and enjoy my Saturday.

That extra hour or so of simmering my tomato sauce really helped develop the flavour, resulting in a much better use of my time.

A tidy kitchen

With my new found hour of additional time, I got to tidy the kitchen a little bit too, which was ideal and saves me doing it on Sunday.

The game itself

I had to watch thirty minutes of Sunderland being absolutely shite, timid, slow and every other tangible negative you could level at a football team.

Six months of nonsensical decision making is coming home to roost and it’s absolutely terrible.

Bad, badder, baddest

Leo Hjelde, Mason Burstow and Callum Styles.

Enough already.