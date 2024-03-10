Share All sharing options for: On This Day (10th March 1900 and 1939): A birthday double for two Sunderland stalwarts!

Two Sunderland greats were both born on this day, and despite coming into the world thirty nine years apart, their careers on Wearside shared some striking similarities.

First up in 1900 was Bill Murray, the Scottish defender who became the first former Sunderland player to be named permanent manager of the club.

After fighting in World War One as part of the Gordon Highlanders, it would be almost a decade before he first arrived on Wearside, moving from Cowdenbeath where he’d been a promotion winner after being demobbed.

By then an experienced pro, Murray was stylish on the field and equally smart off it, always immaculately dressed and with slicked back hair.

A mainstay during his first seven seasons at Roker Park as Johnny Cochrane turned the team from also-rans into the best side in the country, Murray’s final campaign saw him earn a Football League winner’s medal.

He remained on the books for seven more months after his final appearance, switching to St Mirren in early 1937, but his short stint at Love Street was to be the only break in an otherwise magnificent fifty-year association with Sunderland.

Returning to the club in March 1939, he replaced Cochrane as manager and would remain in the hot seat until 1957. Although several years were lost to World War Two, Murray cultivated a glamorous side during the game’s boom period, and it often came within a whisker of emulating the success of the 1930s.

An FA Cup semi-finalist as both a player and manager, if wartime fixtures are taken into consideration, he was involved in well over 1,000 Sunderland games.

He died in 1961 having moved back to his hometown of Aberdeen and one day later, the Lads marked it by beating Walsall 3-0. In the starting eleven on that occasion was Len Ashurst, born just a fortnight before Murray was originally appointed manager.

Ashurst, who hailed from Liverpool but would eventually retire to the North East after a long and fruitful career in football as a player, coach and match delegate, would also prove to be a durable and consistent servant for Sunderland.

Like Murray, he was a full back and a member of one of the most well-remembered teams in our history: the 1964 promotion winners.

He too would become a Sunderland boss in time, after leaving in 1970 to become player-manager at Hartlepool United once he’d made a club record number of outfield appearances.

Returning towards the end of the 1983/1984 season and taking over from Alan Durban, he raided his old club Cardiff City over the summer to bring the one and only Gary Bennett to Wearside.

Now an MBE, Benno has been an inspiration to countless members of society and is another man with a long and loving connection with the club. As for Ashurst, his only full season in charge saw him go one better than Murray in cup football, when he guided the Lads to the Milk (League) Cup final.

In 2019, Ashurst was one of the inaugural inductees into Sunderland’s Hall of Fame, before he passed away two years later.

The outpouring of grief from those that had seen him play in red and white was testament to his fine service, and we fondly remember two huge figures in the club’s past on what was their shared date of birth.

Bill Murray 10 March 1900- 15 December 1961 Sunderland appearances: 328 Sunderland games managed: 510