Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland u21 1-1 Brighton u21 - Richardson rescues point with penna save

Adam Richardson: 9/10

Sunderland controlled most of the game, so he wasn’t massively involved but he was flawless in everything he did. Made a few good saves, a superb one from the late penalty and used his height to claw out a late, low effort.

Jenson Jones: 6/10

A tidy display at right back, got up to support Ryder and defended well, although the opening goal should have been disallowed for a foul on him.

Henry Fieldson: 8/10

A really good defensive display alongside the debuting Bell, dominant in the air and strong in the tackle.

Luke Bell: 5/10

Sent off on his Premier League 2 debut, under hit a pass to Richardson, gave away a penalty and picked up a second yellow as a result of his attempted recovery tackle. Had looked quite comfortable up until that point.

Oliver Bainbridge: 6/10

His passing was a bit loose but he showed a lot of energy on the left flank.

Tom Chiabi: 7/10

A bit quiet in the first half but much better after the break, when he got forward more to support the attack. Was rewarded with those efforts after Tutierov picked him out unmarked on the edge of the box and he scored the equaliser with the help of a deflection.

Ben Middlemas: 7/10

Showed quick feet and a deft touch in on numerous occasions in the middle of the park to open up Brighton, didn’t always choose the right option but played well.

Joe Ryder: 6/10

Very quiet, with most of our attacking play going through through Harrison Jones and Tutierov but plenty of endeavour.

Harrison Jones: 7/10

Really good at finding room between the opposition defence and attack, allowing him to link up play. Came close to winning it after testing the goalkeeper from a free kick.

Trey Ogunsuyi: 6/10

Another Premier League 2 debut and looked like he was missing a bit of understanding with his more senior team-mates. Still showed moments of quality, with a nice flick to play in Tutierov in the first half and a bursting run late on to play the Ukrainian in again.

Timur Tutierov: 8/10

Really caused Brighton problems down the left hand side, cut in on a couple of occasions to get a shot off but also went down the line to beat his man. Could easily have scored one or two with a bit of luck but our best attacking threat.

Man of the Match: Adam Richardson

He made sure we got something from the game with a fantastic late save from a penalty but he also played well throughout. Was dominant in the air, quick to come out to clear away danger and although he wasn’t overworked, he still made a number of impressive saves, including a really late stop to claw out a low shot that was bound for the corner.