Chairmen of the board: Sunderland head honchos from Cowie to Dreyfus

As we’ve done for years, Sunderland fans pay good money to watch our team play and on average this season, the figure is 40,889.

Equally, I reserve the right to see the glass as half full, not to hold grudges and to give people a fair shake. Taking stock of the season so far, how could it have started so promisingly before deteriorating into mediocrity and feelings of disillusionment?

One of our biggest problems this season is that we could’ve been promoted during 2022/2023.

If Dan Ballard had been fit, we could’ve made it to Wembley and then won the playoff final. The bar was set high; we were all proud and buoyant, and I thought that a potential promotion challenge was on the cards this season, so let’s go again…

We begin March having lost two head coaches, without a clean sheet in nine, scoring on average 1.4 goals per game, and from our last ten games, we’ve won just three- identical form to Middlesbrough, interestingly.

According to my taxi driver John, the finger of blame is pointing in two directions: towards Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

The people in charge must shoulder the blame as well as take the accolades, so is Dreyfus any better or worse than the old guardians? Is it a case of history repeating itself, or the more the monkey climbs up a tree, the more you see of its backside?

How highly does Dreyfus rate compared to the others? Ultimately, we want success, we want entertainment and at the very least, we want the club to be left in a better state than he found it.

Does John have a point?

I’ve examined the tenures and accomplishments of various Sunderland chairmen and in doing so, I’ve created a scoring system based on league status, promotions, relegations, cup runs, and any exceptional events.

I’ll start with Sir Tom Cowie, who was chairman from 1980 until 1986.

Cowie was a director and ultimately became the owner of the club he supported as a boy, and although this was a dream and an honour for him, his running of the club ended disastrously.

He was quoted as saying that his time at Sunderland was his ‘single greatest failure’, and although I was only eleven when he left, he’ll be distinctly remembered for the much-heralded appointment of the dreadful Lawrie McMenemy.

Some reports claimed he was on a salary of £1 million plus a seat on the board, which made him the highest paid manager in the country.

The appointment culminated in the lowest ebb of our club in terms of league position, with our first foray into the third tier.

It’s also important to remember that from 1980, Sunderland sat in the top tier for five seasons and we reached a cup final. To many, Sir Tom is more kindly remembered for his good deeds for the city and its university rather than his time at the helm of the club.

Chairman rating 1.6

Next came Consett-born Sir Bob Murray, who promptly got rid of McMenemy and arguably led Sunderland through some of our best times during his twenty-year tenure.

There were some great moments, such as the Peter Reid era with Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn, although it also started with a rebuilding job within a somewhat similar time frame to now. Murray wasn’t particularly known for being a spendthrift, as you can’t take the accountant out of the man.

He oversaw the construction of the Stadium of Light at a very reasonable cost, and even though it needs a bit of refurbishment, I think it’s stood the test of time.

During the final seven years of Murray’s chairmanship, we enjoyed four years in the top flight.

However, the ending wasn’t great as we racked up two of the lowest points tallies in Premier League history, set against the backdrop of poor form, mounting debts and a growing feeling that his time was done.

Much like his predecessor, Sir Bob continues to support the city and the club.

Chairman rating 2.0

Moving on, what do Brazilian legend Ronaldo and Niall Quinn have in common?

In July 2006, Quinn invested in Sunderland and without his love for the club and a level of charisma that brought people on board, we may have been in major trouble.

Ex-players rarely buy into clubs, never mind the ones they played for, but one of the highest profile examples is Ronaldo, who bought an increasing stake in Real Valladolid in Spain.

He never played for them and five years later it turned sour, although he also has a stake in his boyhood club Cruzeiro, into which he’s invested a reported £55 million!

The Drumaville consortium was headed by Quinn and consisted mostly of Irish businessmen, as well as Sunderland-born John Hays.

They bought the club for £10 million before clearing our £30 million debt and hiring Roy Keane as manager, who went on to win promotion to the Premier League during his first season in charge.

Does it get better than that for instant results?

We finished two points above the drop zone in 2008/2009, and although our fate wasn’t decided until the final day of the season, both Newcastle and Middlesbrough made the drop into the Championship.

Drumaville needed more money to take Sunderland forward, but under Quinn the foundations were set for a decade of top flight football.

In the summer of 2009, American billionaire Ellis Short completed his purchase of the shares owned by Drumaville, becoming the sole owner of the football club in the process and with the idea of making Sunderland a top ten Premier League team.

Not long had passed until Keane and Short fell out, and Keane’s exit was a sign of things to come. Quinn finally stepped away early in the 2011/2012 season, after we’d finished tenth in 2010/2011.

Chairman rating 2.8

Quinn’s ‘removal’ didn’t sit well with many fans, and we failed to break into the top half of the Premier League.

Short replaced him as chairman in October 2011, and Quinn did at least remain on the board until his departure in February 2012, which was was an odd decision as we discovered that Short had no clue as to how to run the club on a daily basis.

The next few years seem like a a firefight and soap opera, but there were some good times as well as plenty of less-than-sensible decisions, such as Roberto De Fanti’s appointment as director of football. He was given free reign on transfers, and it didn’t go well.

De Fanti also played a key role in advising Short to sack Martin O’Neill and hire Paolo Di Canio. Millions were wasted, De Fanti left and we did it again with Lee Congerton.

It took the arrival of Sam Allardyce for Short to see sense and scrap the ‘director of football’ role. There were many good times with Big Sam, including a brilliant run of games and a belief we could actually compete in the Premier League.

In retrospect, I don’t think many fans would’ve wanted him to leave, but with Allardyce gone, we plummeted into oblivion, with the likes of David Moyes and Didier N’Dong at the heart of things.

The club and/or Short was haemorrhaging millions, and if you can stomach it, rewatch the first and second seasons of Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

Which clubs can plan for the business to lose £30-40 million a year? Short’s interest in Sunderland ended with Allardyce and although he remained as chairman for a further two years, the money tree had been burned to the ground.

Chairman rating 0.9

On May 21, 2018, Stewart Donald officially became owner and chairman of Sunderland AFC.

We were at our joint lowest ebb at that stage, but instead of Sir Bob Murray, we had an insurance salesman from Oxfordshire.

It didn’t start too badly, and the community spirit shown when replacing the pink seats was a clever initiative. Donald and Charlie Methven showed some passion, albeit it was a little misguided at times.

What option did any new owner have but to stem the flow of money left from the overspill of Short’s regime? This was necessary just to survive, with almost no money coming in and little financial clout from Donald, Methven, and Juan Sartori, who didn’t have the resources to turn the club around.

Failure in the 2018/2019 playoffs, the Will Grigg fiasco, Josh Maja’s departure…as time passed, the enormity of the job led to a stark realisation for Donald and company: they were out of their depth, out of time and quickly running out of our patience.

Sunderland didn’t go up straight away. Plan A had failed and there was no Plan B.

Chairman rating 1.0

In February 2021, up stepped a young Frenchman in Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who took a two-thirds share of the club.

In Dreyfus’ first full season at the helm, we were promoted, and during our first season in the Championship, we made the playoffs.

We have plenty of young prospects, even though the club’s sustainable model won’t allow us to spend a lot.

This season has been disappointing, and we want more. We want to compete in the playoffs and we’d like to get back into the top flight.

Chairman rating 2.7

When I began to write this article, I had no clue as to which chairman would rank most highly.

I put a formula together for each chairman’s tenure, which gave me a score for each one, so it’s fair, if nothing else.

What I do have is a lot more respect for Dreyfus, which had possibly been eroded by the shenanigans of recent months. Although I feel this season may pass us by with a mid-table finish, I hope we can come back stronger.

There’ll be some different players in front of us next season, and it feels inevitable that a few will move on to pastures new, but hopefully for the right money.

Let’s give Dreyfus the five years to see if he can do it. He certainly deserves the time, especially if we compare him to the others.