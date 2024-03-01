Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Can Sunderland find alternatives in the absence of Jack Clarke?”

Dear Roker Report,

As it now appears that Jack Clarke is out for six weeks and that he may well leave in the summer, surely it’s time for Mike Dodds to try something different.

Why not give Hemir and Nazariy Rusyn some games together up front with Romaine Mundle and Abdoullah Ba on the wings to supply crosses, as well as giving Jobe a well deserved rest?

Let’s be more attack-minded, see what happens, and give the supporters something to get excited about.

Liverpool showed during the Carabao Cup Final and the FA Cup on Wednesday night that you can win games with youngsters if you trust them. Our season is probably over anyway so what do we have to lose?

Bill Fisher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for your letter. There’s no doubt that Clarke’s absence is a huge setback for us, and that we’ll struggle to replace him, simply because none of the alternatives are at that level right now. That said, I do think giving Romaine Mundle an extended run in the team would benefit both the team and Mundle himself. He’s likely to play an even bigger role next season, if and when Clarke leaves, and I think it would be a smart move to get him into the starting eleven and begin the process of honing and fine tuning his game. He’s clearly got talent and he’ll only improve with game time.

Dear Roker Report,

Kristjaan Speakman has to find an acceptable head coach and not someone inadequate like the last one, so has he asked the players what they think and who they’ll play under?

A good coach must get along with the players or they’ll be off. Speakman isn’t king of this club- no one man is.

He finds useful players, and some are good and some are awful, so let’s finish the season above mid-table and go from there.

Bill Calvert