On This Day (1 Mar 1986): Dibble debut ends in disaster as Sunderland lose again

Of the many struggles Sunderland endured during the 1985/1986 season, finding a competent goalkeeper to replace Chris Turner was high on the list.

After relegation, the excellent Turner had joined Ron Atkinson’s Manchester United, and Sunderland – under new manager Lawrie McMenemy – tried a number of options in an attempt to hit on a decent replacement.

First up was Seamus McDonagh, on loan from third division Notts County, who played seven league games, complained that the goals at Blundell Park were different sizes, and departed shortly after.

Bob Bolder, who’d replaced Turner as first-choice keeper at Hillsborough, joined on a permanent deal from Liverpool, for whom he hadn’t made a first team appearance but had won a European Cup medal, having been on the bench for the 1984 final.

Twenty two games later and with his confidence completely shot, he joined top flight Luton Town on loan, and twenty-year-old Andy Dibble arrived for a month-long stint at Roker Park in his place.

Dibble had been a highly rated goalkeeper at Cardiff and Len Ashurst tried to sign him for Sunderland during his spell in charge, but he’d found Les Sealy a difficult player to displace.

At the time, we were struggling in Division Two and the hope and promise that had arrived with McMenemy (the highest paid manager in England at the time) had been replaced by a feeling of impending doom.

Lawrie was begging for more time and patience, whilst also threatening to quit the club if the supporters and directors didn’t back him. Up the road, Jack Charlton had walked out on Newcastle United, and Lawrie was under so much stress that he was considering doing the same.

The long term commitment is to get it right, and I believe I’m three quarters of the way there. The punters don’t want excuses. I’m not talking about a few boos on a Saturday afternoon, because you can live with that. But if I ever felt the people I worked with – the directors and the fans – were losing faith in what I was trying to do, I would quit.

If only.

McMenemy did have the support of Billy Simmons, head of the supporters association, who also branded the team ‘the worst I’ve ever seen in all of my years of following them’.

In Lawrie McMenemy, we have a manager capable of doing things at Roker Park at long last. We’ve had too many Tom, Dick and Harrys here in recent times. Even I tend to forget the names of some of the managers we’ve had.

(For reference, we were onto our sixth full time manager in ten years. Jimmy Adamson, Billy Elliott, Ken Knighton, Alan Durban and Len Ashurst were in the post prior to the arrival of McMenemy. Who knows what Billy would think of our twelve managers in the past decade?)

I just hope Lawrie stays. Already a few fans have turned against him, and that’s their prerogative. But I hope others don’t follow suit and drive him out.

Dibble had arrived a week earlier, on the eve of a scheduled home game against Shrewsbury, which had been called off due to the weather, so by the time we took on Mick Buxton’s Huddersfield Town at Leeds Road, we’d not played a game for three weeks.

McMenemy said:

The arrangement helps us out and it helps Luton out. Andy has been a bit frustrated and whether he accepts it or not, it won’t do Bob any harm to be out of the firing line for a while. The team has been the problem, not specifically the goalkeeper’s position. We’ve needed to change a few things around and now there’s an opportunity to bring in a fresh face.

In the team for Huddersfield – who were also fighting against relegation – were future Sunderland players Terry Curran and Steve Doyle.

Dibble for Bolder was one of five changes made by McMenemy. Dropping Eric Gates for Paul Lemon was the biggest surprise, but Sunderland were on the back foot from the off.

Thirty one year old Curran was a constant thorn in Sunderland’s side. He rounded Dibble after only a couple of minutes, only to be thwarted by Alan Kennedy, who’d raced back to cover, surviving a handball shout in the process.

However, the West Yorkshiremen went in front after eighteen minutes, with Curran volleying in at the near post after a lovely, flowing move, and he doubled the lead six minutes later.

Reuben Agboola’s weak header only fell to Cork, who played the ball forward to Curran.

Dibble, whose handling had been shaky during the opening stages of the game, had wandered from his line and Curran lobbed him with ease. Less than half an hour gone, two goals down. A dream debut.

While Dibble had to take his share of the blame, his teammates didn’t help. Mistake after mistake was made, and we barely won anything approaching a 50/50 all game.

This had all of the hallmarks of a team destined for relegation.

Fortunately, Curran went off injured at half time, and the scoreboard remained unaltered. While the lads had plenty of possession in the second half, they did little with it.

The Sunday Sun reported:

There appeared to be no pattern or method and they relied on a succession of long, hopeful balls.

It was all to no avail.

Another defeat, and the team left the field to chants of ‘we are going down’, ‘third division here we come,’ and ‘We hate McMenemy’.

Good times.

Sunderland were fifth bottom, six points clear of the relegation zone, but with postponements around the country, we’d played more games than the teams below us and in the cases of Fulham and Bradford, we’d played five games more.

A long, hard spring loomed.

However, we did get a temporary reprieve in 1985/1986 and with Dibble playing a lead role for the rest of the season, we managed to stay up on the last day of the season.

Curran’s performance, meanwhile, obviously stayed with McMenemy as he signed the winger the following season, but he played just nine games, scoring only once before departing under a cloud as McMenemy guided the club to the brink.