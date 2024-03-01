Fan Focus: Norwich fan Adam says Danny Batth might’ve been a panic buy!

Currently seventh in the league, I’ve read that David Wagner has struggled to win over the Norwich fans and that there’s continued unrest.

What’s led to this?

After Dean Smith’s tenure, most Norwich fans demanded a manager who bought into the club and its values of being part of the community. David Wagner has tried to do that, to his credit, but there’s a multitude of reasons for the fan unrest towards him. These range from the feeling that this group is underachieving relative to their ability, the brand of football, and his in-game management and substitutions. I’d argue that there are mitigating factors behind all of these, such as key players being injured for long periods and poor summer recruitment, but the key reason is his ties to our former sporting director Stuart Webber, whose tenure ended sourly. He’s seen as the last key pillar of that regime. It feels as though Wagner is only ever one bad game away from the fans turning, which is why there’s a growing feeling that the summer could see a parting of ways.

The club are unbeaten in February, scoring thirteen goals in five games.

What are the key factors behind your excellent form?

Josh Sargent. The American striker was ruled out for months after picking up an ankle injury against Huddersfield in late August and only returned around the Christmas period. Considering he’s not fully match fit yet, his quality and worth to this side has been evident ever since. With seven goals in 2024, he’s in fine form and that’s been supplemented at the other end, with the defence looking much more resolute. It feels as though Wagner has finally struck the balance.

Should Wagner guide the club into the playoffs, do you think fans will change their minds or is it simply too late?

I think regardless of the outcome of this season, there’s a feeling that the noise around Wagner’s future will only grow in the summer. He’s on a twelve-month rolling contract, so is easily disposable, and our new sporting director Ben Knapper (previously loans manager at Arsenal) has recently outlined his vision for the club, and many feel that Wagner’s philosophy doesn’t align with that. Added to that are the links that have recently surfaced to Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta. This is probably no coincidence, and highlights that the internal feeling at the club is Wagner’s future doesn’t lie at Carrow Road past the summer.

Moving onto the players, Josh Sargent has scored ten goals in fourteen Championship games since returning from injury.

Is he just a class above this level?

I’d echo what I said before. At the age of twenty four and given the profile of striker he is, I think there’ll be Premier League interest this summer, particularly given the lack of prolific goal scorers throughout world football. Sargent has benefitted hugely from Teemu Pukki’s exit last summer, as he’d previously either experienced limited game time during his first two seasons in Norfolk, or had been forced to play out wide. He’s now finally the number nine and the focal point of this team. He’s developed into the complete striker: good in the air, pacy, able to press and is clinical in front of goal.

Norwich signed many experienced players in the summer on free transfers.

Who’s stood out during the campaign so far?

After Max Aarons’ departure to Bournemouth, many Norwich fans were worried about finding a replacement at right back, but they needn’t have been, as Jack Stacey has been consistently good all season. He’s comfortable on the ball, which helps Norwich to build up from the back, but he can also be effective in getting them up the pitch. One goal and four assists is a pretty good return for a full back, and the numbers highlight his attacking qualities. His defensive work is arguably deserving of more scrutiny at points, but that’s a wider issue for the whole defensive unit. Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy have been good additions in terms of bringing key leadership qualities but they haven’t performed as consistently as Stacey.

Danny Batth hasn’t started a league match for Norwich in 2024 and has started just four games across the season.

What are the reasons behind his lack of game time?

David Wagner just doesn’t fancy him for what he’s trying to do. Norwich typically like ball-playing defenders, and Batth probably isn’t that kind of player. Even when we had a massive injury crisis in defence, midfielder Kenny McLean was still seen as a better option, despite fans calling for Batth to start. It increases the feeling that he was a panic signing after we lost Andrew Omobamidele to Nottingham Forest in the final hours of the summer window.

Aside from the players mentioned above, who should Sunderland be wary of?

If Jonny Rowe wasn’t injured, I would’ve chosen him, but in his absence I’ll go with Gabriel Sara. With seven goals and nine assists from central midfield so far this season, the Brazilian has been one of the main beneficiaries since Wagner’s arrival in January 2023. A technically gifted player who can spot a pass from anywhere, he’s started every league game and is key for the system. Goalkeeper Angus Gunn also deserves a shout, and I’d go as far as to say he’s the best keeper in the league. His saves have earned us plenty of points this season.

Norwich’s parachute payments conclude in the summer.

Should you fail to win promotion, do you think the club will have to sell players in the summer to make wage cutbacks?

I think that would be inevitable, and Gunn, Sara, Rowe and Sargent would all be of interest to teams higher up the pecking order and would demand big fees. The key would be how that money is reinvested, particularly given the club's recent record of recruitment. Many fans hope they’ll change their policy and recruit younger players with a higher future sell-on value. Thankfully, plenty of high earners are out of contract in the summer, such as Ben Gibson, Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, and Jacob Sorensen.

What style of play can we expect from Wagner’s side and which eleven players will start?

A high tempo and aggressive approach. In the past, they were comfortable in letting the opposition have the ball whilst looking to be quick on transitions in order to spring counter attacks, but more recently, they’ve seen more of the ball at home. Starting XI: Gunn, Stacey, Gibson; Hanley, McCallum, McLean; Nunez, Sara, Hernandez; Sainz, Sargent.

Sunderland won 1-0 during their last visit to Carrow Road.

What’s your prediction for the final score this time around?