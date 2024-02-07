Share All sharing options for: Rhys Walsh discusses his deadline day move to Sunderland

Sunderland signed three new players on transfer deadline day, with the transfers of Romaine Mundle and Callum Styles getting the headlines but they also completed the signing of Glentoran winger Rhys Walsh for an undisclosed fee.

Walsh had been on trial with Sunderland last summer and, following interest from elsewhere, the club made a late decision to complete his transfer now rather than waiting for the summer.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Walsh, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, said he had also been on trial at Stoke City but there was only one club he wanted to join:

I went to Sunderland last summer on trial and I really enjoyed it. We kept in touch and I knew I wanted to join the club. On deadline day I was able to get a flight over and I signed for them. I was on trial at Stoke City but I always had Sunderland in my mind. Other clubs showed interest but I only wanted to go to one club and they were keen on me. It was a big relief that I was able to get it done in the transfer window and I understand how big an opportunity it is for me. Things have moved quickly. I didn’t think it was going to happen but there was always contact between the clubs. I got the phone call on the transfer deadline day and we got a flight at 8.00pm before the window closing at 11.00pm, so it was last minute stuff.

Despite being only 17, Walsh is already looking ahead to forcing his way into first team reckoning:

The plan is to push on to play for the Under-21 side and then progress to the first team. I want to improve as much as I can. My career has progressed quickly which is nice. I share the same agent as Trai Hume and we have spoken about the move. He is doing really well and hopefully I can follow his example. Dan Ballard and Corry Evans are also at Sunderland doing really well. Players like Conor Bradley and Callum Marshall are showing the world that Northern Ireland is producing top talent. I think I will adapt really well. I have stepped up to the Glentoran first team and I will have a similar belief at Sunderland.

