Andy’s Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 1-1 Sunderland - Rusyn rocket rescues result!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with the goal but made a good block early on following a Boro break, got lucky at one point when two players closed him down.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Made a number of important blocks after moving into the middle for cover and got forward quite a bit in the first half, put a couple of good crosses in and forced the home goalkeeper into a save.

Dan Ballard: 5/10

I thought he looked a bit leggy today and struggled with matching Greenwood’s runs in behind, battled well but not at his best. Flicked one header just wide from a Clarke free kick.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Coped a little bit better than Ballard with runners and made one vital interception to stop a dangerous ball getting through to a striker. Made one good lung bursting run up the pitch in the first half.

Leo Hjelde: 6/10

Not the worst debut and showed some promise, looks like he has a bit of pace and might be comfortable on the ball but very clearly rusty after playing so little this season.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Played a great ball to Clarke in the build up to Rusyn’s goal but not his best game, struggled to impose himself and couldn’t stop Boro playing balls in behind.

Pierre Ekwah: 5/10

Like Neil he struggled to impose himself, was better in the first half but the game was bypassing him in the second half until the substitutes came on.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Had two great chances in the first half, the first he had no support but really should have taken the shot on his left and the second was a sitter but side footed the shot rather than put his foot through it. Also played a nice ball for Hume to get a shot on target but disappeared after the break as the team sat back.

Jobe Bellingham: 4/10

Made a good run off the ball to give Rusyn the room to get his equaliser and wriggled into space in the 18-yard box to set up Clarke ahead of Ba’s chance but was nowhere to be seen for most of the game and often telegraphed his turns, allowing Boro to steal the ball from him.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Really struggled to get him into the game, which was a waste as he had the beating of Ayling all game. Had one chance himself in the first half which forced the goalkeeper into a save, laid a chance on a plate for Ba, got an assist for our goal following a sprint up the pitch and was generally a menace to Boro, just not involved nearly enough.

Mason Burstow: 3/10

Played a nice ball to Ba in behind in the first half but that’s all he did, was completely anonymous and made no other impact on the game.

Substitutes

Nazariy Rusyn: 7/10

Made a massive difference when he came on thanks to his willing running and closing down, something that we didn’t get from Burstow. Not his best shot for the equaliser but who cares?

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Good to see him back and made some threatening runs but not overly involved.

Jenson Seelt: N/A

Wasn’t on long enough to make an impact.

Man of the Match: Trai Hume

Made some vital blocks in the first half after he stepped inside to cover for the centre backs, defended well at right back and was quick to get forward in the first half. That disappeared in the second half as the team sat back but looked far more comfortable on his normal side.