What have Sunderland got coming up in February?

04.02.24 - Middlesbrough (A)

February kicks off with a Tees-Wear clash at the Riverside. ‘Boro lost Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa in January and will be looking to make a good start in February in their own play-off hunt

One to watch: Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough’s ‘local lad’ has enjoyed a strong season. Hackney ran the show in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Chelsea last month and was linked with some big names in January.

10.02.24 - Plymouth Argyle (H)

Plymouth have struggled this season away from Home Park and have only won once on their travels. They will be hopeful of turning this away form around when they make the long journey up to Wearside.

One to watch: Morgan Whittaker

Sunderland were not the only team to reject bids from Italian giants Lazio for their starman, with Argyle having to do the same. This will no doubt be Whittaker’s last season at Plymouth; the 23 year-old has 22 goal involvements so far this term and scored a screamer in the reverse fixture in November.

14.02.24 - Huddersfield Town (A)

Valentine’s Day sees the Lads travel to South Yorkshire. Huddersfield boosted their chances of survival with a 4-0 battering of Sheffield Wednesday at the start of February and will be doing all they can to pull away from the bottom three.

One to watch: Sorba Thomas

He hasn’t quite reached the levels of a couple of seasons ago, but Sorba Thomas possesses the qualities to be a really good winger at this level. Pace in abundance, Thomas just needs to add consistency to his game to help pull the Terriers out of trouble.

17.02.24 - Birmingham City (A)

Tony Mowbray’s Birmingham play host on February 17th. Another familiar face in the midlands will be Alex Pritchard, who joined the Blues from Sunderland on Deadline Day.

One to watch: Jay Stansfield

It’s clear to see why Stansfield is thought of so highly at Fulham, his parent club. The young striker has had an excellent season and is a real livewire in the Birmingham frontline.

24.02.24 - Swansea City (H)

Swansea have struggled this season and are winless under Luke Williams. The South Wales side will be hoping to pull away from the relegation places before they get dragged into the battle for survival.

One to watch: Charlie Patino

A small spark in Swansea’s season, the Arsenal loanee has enjoyed a successful campaign in the Championship. He got sent off the last time the two sides met, although it was harsh!