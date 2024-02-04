Score Predictions: Can Sunderland build on last weekend’s result with a win at Middlesbrough?

Predictions league: latest result

The Lads arguably showed their best form and standard of performance under Michael Beale last time out, with a solid 3-1 win at home to Stoke City.

The star of the day was Abdoullah Ba, who set up two goals and scored one for himself, less than five minutes after the break.

His assists also got two key players onto the score sheet, likely giving them a welcome boost of confidence. Thanks to the quick thinking of Ba, Mason Burstow forced home a scruffy but well-celebrated first goal for the club, and Pierre Ekwah drove home a tidy finish with his left foot twenty minutes from full time.

Given his recent form, it was great to see Ekwah score, and it showed that his left boot can be a potent threat from anywhere in or around the box.

The game could’ve swung either way early on, after Anthony Patterson made some good saves and the defence scrambled to keep Stoke out before we bagged the opener.

However, in the second half, we stepped up, grew in confidence and managed the game well.

It was a shame that an own goal went in off the unfortunate Jenson Seelt late on, as the defence worked hard and prevented Stoke from creating quite effectively, especially as the game progressed.

A welcome 3-1 win was the outcome, and it was a decent if not scintillating performance on which we can build throughout February and beyond.

Today we make the trip down the A19 to face Middlesbrough, who did lose some influential players during the transfer window.

We may get the chance to see our first glimpses of Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle, although we may have to wait a couple of weeks to see Callum Styles make his bow after his recent issue with appendicitis.

According to reports, Patrick Roberts is also fit again, so it’ll be interesting to see how Beale uses his squad, all of whom will want to get minutes and to impress.

The Roker Report predictions team were reasonably optimistic of success against Stoke, with four calling a win, one a draw and one a home loss.

Thankfully the majority were right, but nobody got the score bang on last time around, so those who guessed the right outcome will be the main benefactors,

With Burstow unexpectedly starting ahead of Nazariy Rusyn and bagging his first goal for Sunderland, the ‘first scorer’ predictions were blown apart too.

At the Riverside Stadium, the statistics will be very much against us, so a draw or better would be a real improvement after recent meetings.

Come 3:00pm, we’ll hopefully have at least a point (if not three) in the bag, as it could really make the difference in terms of chasing down fifth or sixth place in the table.

League Table

Bomber, Jack and Malc all got one point from the last game after predicting a home win, whereas Will and Martin missed out due to calling a loss and a draw respectively.

Matty got a point too but was late to submit his prediction for today’s game, so he loses one point net compared to last weekend.

How the lads will do today is very hard to call, given our poor record on Teesside, the mixture of new and familiar faces, and the unpredictability of what Beale will do next.

A point would be decent, giving us four from six available, but two wins on the bounce would be lovely.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Although the league form of the two sides across the last five games is the same (two wins, two draws and a loss each) Middlesbrough have a great record against us but have lost some quality from their ranks, the most notable being the transfer of Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa.

Boro drew their most recent home game against Rotherham, but haven’t won at the Riverside in the league since just before Christmas, with a 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

They’ve also played a lot of cup football during the past few weeks, so that’s hopefully impacted their confidence and freshness, although they had a good break before this game.

After the way we played against Stoke, I’m hoping we can go one step better in defence with a clean sheet, and that we can find a couple of goals.

Jack Clarke was clearly instructed to cross the ball more frequently in the last game, but he could’ve had one or two goals if he’d shot, so hopefully he can do that and do it well today.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

So, it’s on to the derby that’s not actually a derby.

Middlesbrough care a lot more about this fixture than we do, but a win is imperative for both sides in the quest for a playoff place.

The reverse fixture was ruined by a needless red card, so the referee needs to be sensible and keep his cards in his pocket. We also turned in an improved performance against Stoke last time out, which was hopefully a sign of things to come.

It’ll be a tough game but I can potentially see us sneaking a late win at the Riverside.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Abdoullah Ba

Just when you start to lose all hope, they bring you back in!

After a great result against Stoke, I’ve got a renewed sense of optimism. It’s doubtless misplaced given our record at the Riverside, which has seen us fail to score a single goal during our last four visits.

I’m hoping we can put that record to bed, along with the memories of a disastrous defeat earlier in the season.

It might be blindly optimistic to predict two goals and a point, seeing as we’ve had neither at Middlesbrough in recent years, but last Saturday could’ve been the spark that can reignite our season!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Mason Burstow

After Saturday’s morale-boosting win over Stoke, we head to the Riverside.

We don’t do well away at Boro, but with the additional solidity we’re seeing Michael Beale implement, I’m hoping that’ll change today.

Mason Burstow finally got off the mark last weekend and I’m hoping that kickstarts him going into the rest of the season.

I’m backing him to get our first goal in a tight 2-1 win.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After a good win last weekend and a decent end to the January transfer window, the Lads go again for the final half of the season.

We need to rectify the shenanigans of the previous fixture against Boro and show them what we can do with eleven men.

I believe we’ll do well and perform better than we did against Stoke, but it’ll be tense and there won’t be a lot in it.

I’m hoping we do better than I predict.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Welcome to Middlesbrough’s supporters’ biggest game of the season.

An improved performance and result (I told you we’d win when I wasn’t there!) last time out will hopefully give us some confidence for what’ll be a tough game.

Hopefully there’ll be at least a modicum of revenge in the Lads’ minds after being demolished in the reverse fixture, and we can get amongst it.

We added Callum Styles, Romaine Mundle and Leo Hjelde to the squad this week, so I’m hoping we might have some options once the game comes around.

I think Mundle and Hjelde will add something if they’re involved and if nothing else, it’ll allow us to play a properly balanced back line.

I think we’ll edge it for a second successive victory, although I expect it to be a close-run affair.