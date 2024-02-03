Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “More of the same, please, against the Yorkshire smoggies!”

Dear Roker Report,

In my last correspondence, I said Michael Beale needed to show us what he has got. Fair play to him; he did with a solid win against Stoke and against the backdrop of what was happening with Pritchard. All I wanted to see was progress, and I saw that against Stoke.

More of the same, please, against the Yorkshire smoggies!

As far as the transfer window is concerned, while it’s disappointing an experienced striker did not arrive, sometimes it’s prudent to keep your powder dry. If the players are not available, they are not available. If they are for silly money, well, just think, Will Grigg, who, let’s face it, was never on fire for us. The only thing that got burnt was our fingers!

Welcome to Callum Styles, Leo Hjelde, and Romaine Mundle. All we ask is wear the red and white stripes with pride, passion, and give your all on the pitch, for that, we will love you forever!

Finally, good luck to Alex Pritchard. I am choosing to forget what happened last weekend as there are always two sides to every story. Instead, I am choosing to remember the wonderful football you played while with us. At times you were unplayable as far as the opposition were concerned; just please don’t come back and haunt us!!

Love and Peace,

Neil Watkinson

Dear Roker Report,

Once again, we start from the top and end up halfway up the league. I can’t remember the last time we didn’t have a centre forward, from Crossan, Halom, to the latest in Ross Stewart two seasons ago. I can’t believe we are prepared to carry on like this. Thanks, Kristjaan.

George Forster

Dear Roker Report,

See we have just brought in 2 young, exciting wingers that run at defenders. It seems like J. Clarke will be sold at a big profit, and these boys will replace him, making promotion to the promised land impossible and maybe never under this management thinking.

Colin Childs