Jack Clarke’s injury is a massive blow for Sunderland, but others now need to step up!

Despite all of the uncertainty and inconsistency this season, one thing has remained the same: Jack Clarke’s importance to this Sunderland team.

A constant threat on the left, he’s comfortably been our player of the season and with twelve matches remaining, we’re left with a huge void to fill after the news of his injury.

Six weeks is already a long time in football (as we’ve shown all too often this season), especially when you play four of the league’s top seven during that period, three games a week, with a hectic Easter schedule built into that.

And so, Clarke’s ankle ligament injury that leaves him on the sidelines for six weeks and potentially even longer as he regains match fitness, is a massive blow.

On the surface, things look rather bleak for Mike Dodds, but how will he find the answers to the questions answers posed by Clarke’s absence?

Our reliance on him this season has been significant, and the numbers prove it. In thirty five games, Clarke has scored fifteen goals, assisted a further four, and in truth, no one in the squad has really come close to matching his numbers.

For context, our second highest scorer is Jobe with five goals, while both Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah have four each for the campaign.

Compared to the rest of the division, Clarke currently lies within the league’s top four scorers, behind Sammy Szmodics, Morgan Whittaker and Adam Armstrong and level with Crysencio Summerville, but he boasts the best goal conversion and shot accuracy of all five.

It’s why many clubs were sniffing around him last summer and in January, and why they’ll come again during the next summer transfer window.

Clarke’s ability to carry the ball forward and take defenders on has been key to his prominent role in the side, but his trademark move of cutting onto his right foot and bending a wonderful finish into the far corner has been a joy to watch, time and time again.

Hopefully we’ll see him play for us again before his inevitable departure in the summer, but with the length of his injury and the time it may take him to return to match fitness, the possibility of that seems rather remote.

As for the here and now, the big question now is who’ll step up during the final twelve matches?

After an impressive performance at Birmingham (ironically during the game where Clarke picked up his ankle problem), Romaine Mundle deserves a longer run in the team to see what he can do.

Perhaps originally brought in to take over from Clarke next season, a chance to prove himself has come much earlier than expected, but you can only hope that he takes his opportunity.

Abdoullah Ba is another player that may prove pivotal if he can capture some of the form that we’ve already seen from him, but just not on a regular basis.

On Saturday, it did look as though we missed Clarke’s attacking threat, especially in the first half as we struggled to lay a glove on Swansea, but now we have to start adapting to life without him.

It’ll require other attacking players to step up, as well as some more end product from the strikers.

And so, if this campaign wasn’t hanging in the balance before, it certainly is now, and with Clarke’s injury leaving a big hole, it’s an even bigger ask for us to finish in the top six.