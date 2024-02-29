Share All sharing options for: On This Day (29th February 1964): FA Cup chaos between Sunderland and Manchester United!

1963/1964 was a season that featured many highs for Sunderland and our manager Alan Brown.

We were flying high in the Division Two promotion race, and our success in the league was mirrored by the run we were enjoying in the FA Cup.

After defeating Northampton, Bristol City and Everton, we were drawn against Matt Busby’s Manchester United in the sixth round of the famous old competition.

Similarly to ourselves, United were close to the top of Division One, where they were embroiled in an intense battle with Liverpool for the league title.

Their team was filled with famous names such as a seventeen year-old George Best, Denis Law, Nobby Styles and Bobby Charlton, making it an extremely daunting fixture for Brown’s men, who travelled to Old Trafford on this day in 1964.

According to reports, sixteen thousand Sunderland fans ventured to Manchester to see the Lads pit themselves against the crème de la crème of English football.

We were a very decent team in our own right, with Charlie Hurley in central defence along with players such as a young Jim Montgomery and Johnny Crossan.

Furthermore, it was a big occasion for young defender Dave Elliott, who was making a rare start in place of Jimmy McNab, who was injured for this game.

Buoyed by the magnificent support at Old Trafford, we scored twice either side of half time, and reports suggest we’d ‘teased and tormented the United defence’. On this occasion, George Mulhall opened the scoring before Crossan twisted and turned inside the United box to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Buzzing and boisterous, we were playing extremely well and had a star-studded United team looking shocked and startled.

However, the home side caught a lucky break on the stroke of the hour when Irish defender Hurley headed into his own net after decent United build up play. However, they didn’t get the opportunity to pile the pressure on as Crossan continued to be a menace for the United defence.

After turning the United backline inside out, the Northern Irishman was hacked down inside the box and awarded a penalty which he duly converted.

With the score at 3-1, the away support was confident of a famous victory at Old Trafford, but in typical United fashion, two late goals from Charlton and Best brought this extraordinary fixture to a replay at Roker Park days later.

This game captivated the football world and a huge crowd turned up, with numbers varying from 75,000 to a remarkable 120,000.

Tragically, such a large attendance led to serious issues, with many fans hospitalised and two supporters losing their lives after many people entered the stadium without paying.

One article written by Ian Mole for A Love Supreme outlines the chaos of the night below.

We’ll never know how many people were in the ground for the match, but in the Sunday Mirror’s Brian McNally’s account of the events, he estimates there were 120,000 in and around the ground and says his teenage feet didn’t touch the ground for ten minutes as he was carried along in the human tide. Most estimates were that around 75,000 actually got inside, many of whom hadn’t paid as the crowd pressure on a gate at the Roker End had caused a wall to collapse and thousands surged in. There were soon stories doing the rounds of little old ladies going out to get a packet of tea and being so engulfed by the tightly-packed crowd that they were swept into the ground through the gap in the wall. I think I recall seeing photos in the Echo of a street being awash with shoes that had come off in the crush. In the chaos two people died of heart attacks and around eighty were injured, and it’s really a surprise that there weren’t many more casualties.

In bizarre circumstances, this game also ended in a draw, and the two teams played out second replay in Huddersfield, five days after the game at Roker Park.

However, Sunderland would look back on an opportunity missed as United brought their A-game, eventually winning 5-1.