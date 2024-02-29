How many points will Sunderland pick up from their next three games?

How many points will Sunderland pick up from their next three games?

Andy Thompson says…

Over the years, I’ve come to expect the unexpected from Sunderland, and the next set of fixtures represents a real conundrum for me.

Both on paper and aesthetically, we’re not in good form and lots of teams would be seeing this as a good time to play us.

On the other hand, we’ve tended to play our best football against the better teams in the league, and Leicester and Southampton have both dropped points recently, which gives us some hope.

Lose on Saturday and it could be the start of a long few weeks as morale would be very low with tough fixtures against two of the best teams in the league coming up. However, I’d like to remain optimistic about our squad and grabbing four points from these fixtures would represent a good haul for us.

We desperately need a result and performance, mainly for morale of this squad, and I think one is due.

If we can get a good result first up against Norwich, we can enter the other games with a spring in our step and I wouldn’t be surprised if we turn up and give Leicester and Southampton a real good game.

Malc Dugdale says…

My mindset is different after the past few games, to be honest. I’m not sure if I feel totally OK with that, but that’s how things are after Huddersfield, Birmingham and Swansea.

The point is that I’m not sure if shooting for the playoffs is now feasible, although if we start winning and keep doing that, nothing is impossible.

Reflecting on recent results and performances, it feels as though we’re interested in finding alternative ways to play, considering different players and varying tactical approaches, partly as a result of certain players being unavailable.

If we can’t secure a playoff berth, getting the maximum out of these games in terms of squad and positional understanding will be very useful ahead of our summer recruitment.

It may be the case that Kyril-Louis Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds may have partly accepted that this is a sequence of consolidation games rather than a top six push, so rather than throw everything at finishing sixth, we assess, regroup, and prepare for next season.

With that in mind, if we get between three and five points from these tough games, that’ll be a decent outcome.

Two points per game across a season gets you in the mix for the playoffs and automatic promotion.

We’re miles off that but if we can get one win and a couple of draws, especially with two away from home and against two very decent sides, that won’t be bad.

If we get less than three points, I can’t see anything significant happening. Mike Dodds is in charge until the end of the season and we’re twelve points above the drop zone with twelve to play.

If we have to settle for a season of consolidation, as long as the club learns as much as possible from these matches, and we play well as we can with a return to the kind of football we’ve seen for much of the past two years, I’d be all good.

Phil West says…

I won’t lie. I have a horrible feeling that we could easily draw a blank from the next three games and that the following fixtures against QPR and Cardiff will therefore fall into the bracket of ‘pressure games’, especially if there’s any significant movement around the lower reaches of the table.

Maybe I’m being overly dramatic here, but the recent signs haven’t been encouraging.

Let’s be honest: it’s been a dismal past couple of months for the club, and after Michael Beale’s farcical spell in charge was cut short, there was no change in fortune as Swansea duffed us up, thereby making it three losses in a row, which is hardly ideal preparation to face the big beasts of Norwich, Leicester and Southampton.

The Canaries are a team reborn under David Wagner; Leicester are set for an instant return to the Premier League, and Southampton, under the guidance of Russell Martin (foolishly dismissed by me as a ‘fraud of a boss’ earlier this season) have been in the upper reaches of the table for what seems like an eternity.

All three sides will pose a hell of a challenge and we’ve got to somehow try and find a way to deal with the threats they carry, as well as firing some shots of our own.

At the moment, Mike Dodds has plenty of questions to answer, and the situation was made even more challenging by the news that Jack Clarke won’t play for at least six weeks. Morale must be quite low at the moment, and the upcoming games will be a major test of the players’ mettle.

Four points from the next three games would be a good return.

Anything more would be dreamland stuff, but I really do fear that we’ll be in for a very tough seven days and that the points return might be very meagre indeed. I really hope I’m wrong.