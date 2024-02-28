Share All sharing options for: On This Day (28th Feb 1989): Missed penalties and wonder goals in Ewood Park deluge!

Blackburn were pushing for automatic promotion and looked a shoo-in for the playoffs when Sunderland arrived at a rain-soaked Ewood Park on this day in 1989, where former Lads player Howard Gayle lined up for Rovers.

Under Denis Smith, we were consolidating in Division Two following promotion from Division Three in 1987/1988.

Billy Whitehurst had been brought in by Smith at the start of the season but had failed to impress, and the boss traded Whitehurst and goalkeeper Iain Hesford plus cash for Tony Norman from Hull City halfway through the season.

To augment his strike force, Smith persuaded chairman Bob Murray to pay £200,000 for beanpole German striker Thomas Hauser, who was listed as one of two subs (appropriate, given the amount of water on the Ewood Park surface) for only his second game for Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Marco Gabbiadini was back from injury and Colin Pascoe was restored to his preferred position on the left wing.

I was fortunate to be able to attend this game having been at a work event in Birmingham, and its proximity to Blackburn facilitated my stopping off on the way home!

Aside from the rain, it was difficult to judge the wind factor as it appeared to be swirling, and I remember thinking prior to kick off that this could be a damp squib as I joined around 1500 of my fellow fans in the away enclosure.

I also tempered my concerns with the fact that I hadn’t seen my team beaten on three previous visits to this grand old ground.

As the game kicked off, we were straight onto the attack, with the much-lauded central defensive pairing of Nicky Reid and Colin Hendry looking nervous around Eric Gates and Gabbiadini in particular.

Six minutes in, a backpass by a Rovers defender appeared to stick in a puddle, and home goalkeeper Terry Gennoe seemed to win the race to the ball with Gabbiadini.

Much to my surprise (and glee) the referee awarded a penalty. A harsh decision in my book, but I wasn’t protesting, and up stepped Marco to take his first ever penalty for Sunderland.

Time seemed to slow down as Gabbers’ appeared to mishit the spot kick, but it sent Gennoe the wrong way and the ball literally trickled over the line. It was his fifteenth goal of the campaign and well cheered by the travelling contingent, irrespective of our good fortune.

The goal spurred us on, and a Gordon Armstrong corner was well met by John MacPhail, but his header was tipped onto the post by Gennoe, with the Rovers defence eventually clearing the danger.

Ten minutes later, it felt like the referee had been considering his dubious penalty award and had decided to even things up!

I’ll admit that I wasn’t in the best position to see exactly where Steve Doyle made contact with the Blackburn attacker, but a conservative estimate would’ve said halfway between the halfway line and our eighteen yard box! Two dubious awards, and where was VAR when you needed it?

Gayle stepped up to take the kick but smashed it straight at Norman who clung on to the ball as Gayle followed up. Just a few minutes later, Norman was at it again, making a great save from a twenty five yard skimmer that looked like a goal all the way as it left John Millar’s foot.

Shortly after this, I witnessed a goal that would always feature in my Sunderland top ten, as Gary Bennett won a good challenge and played the ball to Gabbiadini around forty metres from the Rovers goal.

In what we’d come to recognise as a characteristic run, Marco charged forward at an angle that an international rugby union centre would’ve been proud of, leaving three defenders in his wake as he clipped the ball past Gennoe from the corner of the six yard box to put us 2-0 up.

What a goal this was, as he left the defenders behind before finishing with a delicate touch. It was a goal to savour and when I think of Marco, it’s this goal and one other (no prizes for guessing which) that pops into my head.

Scott Sellars, who’d probably been Rovers’ best outfield player in the first half, then tested Norman with a blistering shot that he just managed to turn around the post at full stretch.

Meanwhile, I was still gathering my breath when an almost-offside Frankie Gray played a lovely ball to Tony Cullen (who’d made his first start at Roker Park against Hull the previous Saturday). The youngster was clean through on goal but his shot hit the side netting when it looked easier to score.

We were 2-0 up at half time and probably just worth the lead, and there wasn’t too much thought of how drenched we all were in the away enclosure!

The second half resumed with Sunderland easily containing the Rovers attack, and I was just starting to think we might coast through to full time when the game changed at the flick of a switch, or more accurately, at the thrust of Bennett’s outstretched boot!

Bennett was one of my favourite players and in the heat of battle you’d want him in your trench, but his tackle on Millar was a shocker.

It sent the Rovers midfielder to the ground, triggering an almighty melee which in retrospect probably saved Bennett from a red card. He was booked for the tackle as Millar was carried from the field on a stretcher, and Sellars was also booked, presumably for his protest at the referee’s leniency.

Suddenly, the game was at boiling point.

Benno was being loudly booed by an Ewood crowd that had suddenly awoken; Blackburn players were flying into challenges and the referee seemed to lose control of the game.

In the way that these moments do, the injustice and triggered furore seemed to galvanise Rovers, and they came steaming back into the game with a goal.

Shortly after the injury incident, Norman did well to get a punch to a corner in a crowded box, and the ball fell to substitute Tony Finnigan, who blasted a shot goalwards. The ball was deflected and seemed to stick in the mud, and from the resulting scramble, Mark Atkins eventually poked the ball into our goal.

How would we respond to this setback? Fairly well, as it turned out.

Gennoe made a great save from the lively Pascoe; Bennett had a powerful header cleared off the line, and just when it seemed like we’d weathered the Blackburn storm, a bizarre own goal tilted the game Rovers’ way.

The normally unflappable Frank Gray mistimed a clearance from a Gayle cross and blasted the ball past a startled Norman and into our goal. It was one of those moments where it took the crowd a good ten seconds rather than a split second to react!

2-2, and all to play for. With Rovers pushing for promotion, I anticipated a ‘backs to the wall’ finish for the Lads, but it was Sunderland who went onto the front foot!

Hauser came on for Gates and we started getting the ball forward, over and through their midfield, with Hauser the target and Gabbiadini running from slightly deeper.

One of these runs saw Gabbers’ slalom his way into the Rovers box and Hendry was unable to resist swinging his left leg into a tackle that sent Marco tumbling.

In truth, he did get a nick on the ball but Marco’s momentum appeared to convince the referee to award the third penalty of the night, leading to bedlam in the away end as Hendry was booked for his complaints.

Marco raised himself from the turf to try and complete his hat trick, and unlike his first penalty of the game, he got a really good connection and the ball appeared to be travelling at pace into the corner of the goal.

However, Gennoe had other ideas and pulled off as good a penalty save as you’ll ever witness.

The game finished shortly afterwards and although we could’ve won it at the death, I felt that on the balance of play, a draw was fair.

I squelched back to the car and embarked on a tiring drive back to my Scottish Borders home. I had a comfort stop at Tebay services and despite my tiredness, I noticed that some people were staring at me and smiling as I passed them.

Having checked my fly, I assumed they were just enjoying my obvious satisfaction at a job well done by my team and a goal I would remember the rest of my life, but it wasn’t until I got home that I realised what they were looking at.

When I’d got back to the car, in the dark of night I had taken my wet tops off and put my hand in my bag for a dry shirt.

My stop at Tebay had seen me swanning through the services with my pyjama top on, a lovely paisley patterned affair with a Winnie the Pooh motif that my children had bought me for a birthday present and was always placed in my travel bag for work trips away.

A trip to remember for a number of reasons!