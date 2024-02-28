Share All sharing options for: Sunderland can’t afford to follow a flawed process in their search for a new head coach

For God-knows how long, every departure of a Sunderland manager or head coach has been greeted by familiar reactions as people nail their colours to the masts of potential replacements, a process that’s aided and abetted by the usual media outlets who are often willing to peddle pure nonsense in their search for clicks.

You know the sort of thing…

‘We need Roy Keane! He gets the club and he’ll put a rocket up the backsides of the players’

‘Give it to SuperKev!’

‘Time to bring back Sam Allardyce to finish what he started!’

This has been the default response for quite some time, and as the immensely unpopular Michael Beale slunk out of the Stadium of Light exit, leaving behind a club and a fanbase bruised after a brutal eight-week period in charge, the old comfort blankets were being unfolded.

Beale’s tenure and the results it encompassed might’ve scuppered our playoff chances for this season, but even if the prevailing mindset among the fanbase seems to be that of ‘the season is over’, for Kristjaan Speakman and those tasked with targeting a permanent replacement for Beale, the hard work is just beginning and their task is sizeable, to say the least.

Regardless of who the next head coach might be, the fatal flaw that led to Beale being hired in the first place- namely the process of selection and reasoning that never felt convincing- has to be addressed.

When he was appointed out of left field following rumours that we’d be nabbing our new head coach from a deep pool of exciting European-based candidates, you could hardly overlook the sense of ‘where did this come from?’, not to mention the bombastic Brian Barwick-style praise from Speakman.

‘Always my first choice, the FA board’s unanimous choice’, said Barwick of Steve McClaren when he was hired by the FA as Sven-Goran Eriksson’s successor after a very public two-month pursuit of Luis Felipe Scolari back in 2006, and it’s fair to say that the Sunderland/Beale collaboration was a comparable situation.

Despite Speakman’s emphatic appraisal of Beale’s coaching credentials in December, the smell of compromise hung heavily in the air and the eventual outcome should’ve come as no great surprise. McClaren and Beale were both woefully out of their depth and had been pitched into a role to which they were simply not suited, with predictable results.

Only the blinkered or the most eternal of optimists could've truly believed he was the man for the job, and in any case, if he was so high on the list, why did it take almost a fortnight to hire him, given that he was unattached and could’ve been in place a matter of days after Tony Mowbray departed?

It might be a step too far to claim that Speakman’s entire tenure as sporting director hinges on the next appointment, but after staking so much on Beale and losing out big time, it’s crucially important.

Three of his four permanent appointments as head coach have represented an upgrade on their predecessor, which is a good strike rate in itself, but Beale emphatically didn’t and his subsequent failure has had a damaging impact on Speakman’s credibility.

In an ideal world, the new Sunderland head coach will be a figure of significant standing, with experience of this division, the patience to guide and develop young players, and blessed with the resilience and self-belief to deal with whatever’s thrown at him. Perhaps a coach who ticks all of those boxes doesn’t truly exist, but that needs to be the target nonetheless.

Irrespective of a willingness to work within Sunderland’s current structure, personality is a non-negotiable when tasked with leading our club.

Shrinking violets will be exposed and bluffers will be found out, and it wasn’t a coincidence that Mowbray, a veteran of over eight hundred games in management, never struggled to deal with fan expectations.

As the process of identifying our new head coach hopefully continues in parallel with the remaining games of the 2023/2024 season, it simply isn’t enough to rely on availability and a handful of glowing references from former players, which seemed to swing the race in Beale’s favour.

We need to be thorough, cautious, and willing to show flexibility if necessary, and I’d prefer to see us choose someone who made their name as a head coach or a manager in their own right, rather than someone who had a ‘burgeoning reputation’, such as Beale or the now-departed Millwall head coach Joe Edwards.

After the umbrella-wielding McClaren failed to lead England to qualification for Euro 2008, Barwick duly dispensed with his services and brought in Fabio Capello to clear up the mess, and it feels as though Speakman needs to accomplish something similar if we’re to move this five-year plan to the next level.

The methodology for hiring Beale felt shaky at best and deluded at worst, and if the often-divisive sporting director is to regain the ground he lost by throwing in his lot with the former Rangers boss, the next man in charge must be an altogether neater fit. The stakes are high and the pressure is certainly on.