Sunderland’s ‘model’ will be tested severely during the summer

Following Saturday’s defeat to Swansea, we’re currently on our joint-worst run of the season, with three straight defeats, all of which have been against sides at the wrong end of the Championship.

Performances, first under Michael Beale and then Mike Dodds, have largely been awful, with little in the way of cutting edge and a lethargic approach to our play at times.

Whenever we’ve lost a game this season, the reaction has often been to wield the pitchforks and torches, and aim our frustration directly at Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis Dreyfus. The current poor run is no exception, and there’ll always be anger when we lose.

Calls to tear up ‘the model’, or at the very least implement some flexibility, have been on the agenda since another transfer window came and went without a senior striker or central midfielder coming through the door.

Few would argue against the fact that we’re short in several areas, but it’s important to consider that Sunderland’s ‘model’ hasn’t been tested to its maximum level yet.

The basis of the way it’ll hopefully work is to buy young players and develop them to the point where we can sell them on for a large profit. At this point, the only player we’ve sold for double figures is Ross Stewart, who’ll surely end up barely kicking a ball for Southampton this season.

We’re seemingly on the cusp of potentially seeing one or even all of Jack Clarke, Dan Neil, and Dan Ballard leaving in the summer.

Price tags of £20 to £25 million have been mentioned for Clarke and Ballard, with Neil’s worth to us potentially being around or even higher than that valuation. To put it into perspective, we could end up banking £40-45 million (depending on any sell-on clauses in the case of Ballard and Clarke) to make use of during the summer transfer window.

In an ideal world, we’ll have a large sum of money which the recruitment team, who have more successes than failures to their name, can dip into in order to bring in even more talented players.

Assuming the model works in the way we hope it will, instead of signing players on free transfers or for very nominal fees, the extra money will give us the chance to go out and buy a better calibre of young player while continuing to develop the players we have.

It’s not been plain sailing this season, with a lot of frustrating and occasionally ridiculous calls made by the club.

However, our recruitment has seen a real change in direction and whilst there have been bumps in the road, I think it’s too early to demand that the model should be abandoned.

On the other hand, if we get to the summer and a large amount of money is invested into the squad without further signs of progress, the concerns will become far more widespread and legitimate.

The club is fine with spending a few years in the Championship, and this is logical.

Anyone who watched Burnley and Sheffield United walk the Championship last season and then get battered regularly in the Premier League should be able to see that we’re a very long way from even being competitive in the top flight.

A bit of patience is needed, but the club also needs to play its part. We need to see that a long-term plan is in place and an even better scenario would be to have some understanding of a contingency plan if things were to fall off in terms of recruitment.