With a huge game to come against Southampton, let’s give the Lasses maximum support!

Share All sharing options for: With a huge game to come against Southampton, let’s give the Lasses maximum support!

As it stands, Sunderland AFC Women sit at the top of the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Three teams are currently below them, separated only by one point and two clubs have a game in hand, so to say it’s all to play for would be an understatement.

However, with six games left of the 2023/2024 season, it’s in the Lasses’ hands to achieve something unprecedented: promotion to the Women's Super League within a hybrid model.

Following Sunderland has never been easy; in fact it’s been incredibly arduous and has often had me on the brink of despair, denial and disbelief, as well as feeling joyous, elated, incredulous and proud.

Whether you’re a frequent reader of Roker Report or if you just happen to follow our contributors on social media, our infatuation with the Lasses is evident. Quite frankly it’s likely been tedious for some of you, but we just can’t help but wax lyrical about this team, and for good reason.

Reminder!



Huge huge huge game coming up next weekend!



⚔️ Sunderland AFC Women v Southampton FC Women

Sunday 3rd March

⏰ 2pm KO

️ Eppleton CW

️ Adults £10, Over 65’s £7.50, U16’s and students £5 pic.twitter.com/sQgLsD6pYO — Charlotte Patterson (@kirbyhazard) February 23, 2024

Twice these season, I’ve written pieces on Sunderland AFC Women, firstly apologising for doubting them at the start of the campaign.

I was worried about how this season would unfold, but I’m not so stubborn to admit when I was wrong and boy, I’ve never been so glad to be wrong!

Secondly, I wrote an article describing the infectious cohesion and community spirit the Lasses have generated this season.

It isn’t about wins, although that makes it better, but it’s about a belief and hope that’s once again been instilled in the fanbase.

They say it’s the hope that kills you? If so, sign me up, as I’m a glutton for punishment and simply can’t help but allow my emotions to overrule logical thinking.

If you took in Sunderland’s recent game against Lewes FC Women, you’ll know exactly what that feels like and how our bodies and minds react on pure instinct.

The scenes at Eppleton, although not comparable to the men's team, were utterly sensational to witness, and the noise, celebrations and ending were like something out of a movie. It didn’t feel real at the time and it didn’t one day later when I tried to talk about it.

The fight, determination and grit shown by this Sunderland team has been second to none.

All season, we’ve kept pace with the ‘big guns’ and proved the doubters wrong- myself included! Despite having an incredibly small squad and limited resources, the women’s department have worked wonders to compete with the cream of the crop.

Given these factors and permutations, as well as having one of the youngest squads in the division, it’s impossible not to be impressed by their achievements this season.

But, my dear reader, there’s still so much more to be done and it’s going to be unbearably hard, make no mistake about it.

Time and time again. being a Sunderland fan has taught me never to be optimistic when it comes to following the club.

Expect the worst and you’re not disheartened, and when the good times come you truly appreciate them. However, I can’t help myself and neither can many others.

This Sunday is huge for the Lasses.

Not only is it another chance to retain our place at the top, it’s also an opportunity to take a massive three points from a fellow title contender.

Southampton FC Women have been in fantastic form for many years now. It wasn’t that long ago that they were reformed and began their journey in the eighth tier of women’s football, and they’ve achieved promotion in almost every season since.

This game will not be a walk in the park, and the visitors got the edge over us back in January, with a 2-0 FA Cup win at Eppleton.

However, I firmly believe that with the right support and atmosphere, we can give the Lasses an extra edge in the game.

At times it’s been disheartening to see Sunderland’s form failing to correlate into increased attendances, especially given the recent rise to prominence of women’s football.

Some will say that ‘no one watches women's football’ or that ‘women’s football is [Insert your favourite expletive here]’, but that’s a matter of opinion and not really true.

Of course it doesn’t enjoy the same numbers as men's football and understandably so, but it’s growing whether some people like it or not.

Why is it that Durham Women have been able to attract hundreds and even thousands of fans to some of their games this season?

Why is it that Newcastle United Women can also do the same, despite being a division below? This past weekend, for example, they welcomed over 20,000+ fans to St James’ Park to watch them in a semi final against Portsmouth.

An incredible atmosphere at St. James’ Park this afternoon!



22,307 of you attended the game and you made the difference. pic.twitter.com/RmZ8kFtrJZ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 25, 2024

This isn’t an attempt at guilt tripping people into watching the Lasses, but a genuine question and one I’ve asked before and even wrote a piece on.

The Lasses have a derby against Durham Women on Sunday 24 March, with the Lads playing against QPR on March 16, and then not again until April 1, against Blackburn.

With that in mind, could there not be scope for the Lasses to host their derby match at the Stadium of Light that day and make an occasion of it? That said, it would only work and be enjoyable if we could get a huge crowd of over 15,000/20,000. Otherwise the SoL can feel incredibly hollow and that will not add to the occasion.

I know many of you can only embark on one rollercoaster ride and for the majority, that’ll be following Sunderland men. However, all I ask is that if there’s ever a time that curiosity gets the better of you or that you feel you could be at a game and witnessing something spectacular, please attend Sunday’s game against Southampton.

The support at Eppleton against Lewes will forever be engrained in my memory. I feel so fortunate to have been there to witness and experience all of those emotions and what it meant to the players and coaching staff.

They’ve worked so hard this season to get to where they are.

No one gave them a chance, so if it’s possible for us to do something to give them a lift, some extra belief or a competitive edge against Southampton on Sunday, I’d love to see us do it, and I’d also love for you to be part of it and to have your faith and support rewarded in kind.

Many new faces, both young and old, were present at our game against Lewes.

A few messaged me or made comments online about it being their first Lasses game and how they’d be returning, and it would be wonderful to see that continue for all of the Lasses’ remaining games.

With further fixtures against title contenders Charlton and Crystal Palace, as well as a derby against Durham Women coming up soon, there’s no shortage of games to provide you with an array of entertainment and emotions.

Regardless of how the remainder of the season pans out for Sunderland Women, I’m proud of them and even happier to have experienced such a joyous campaign.

Despite the odds, anything could happen during the remaining games, so why not give it a go and potentially be part of a historic season for Sunderland AFC Women?