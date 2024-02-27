On This Day (27th February 1999): Turn on and tune in, but only once you’ve paid up

The club is enjoying another spell in the limelight thanks to the recent release of Netflix’s latest series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die, but this is not the first time SAFC has dominated our screens. Premier Passions, the ground-breaking series focusing on the final season at Roker Park, was the forerunner of course to the multitude of behind the scenes football documentaries that have since followed, whilst at the time the immensely popular six-parter put the Lads at the forefront of public consciousness.

Although they would depict a heart-breaking relegation, by the time the programmes were broadcast in 1998 things were already back on the up. Sunderland had started settling into the brand new Stadium of Light and under the guidance of manager Peter Reid and his assistant Bobby Saxton, whose appearances on the show had already become legendary, the squad was gearing up for promotion.

Come this day in 1999 the side was well clear at the top of the Football League, and their relentless brand of attacking football had made tickets to see them hard to come by – particularly at away grounds where allocations were often limited. That was certainly the case at the tightly packed Manor Ground, home to latest opponents Oxford United, and with a large audience guaranteed back on Wearside the TV executives had opted to make Sunderland television trailblazers again by selecting the game to be the first in Britain available via a Pay per View service.

Given that the first match against the U’s earlier in the season had ended 7-0 to Reid’s men, Sky Sports presumably hoped that their pioneering transmission would see another glut of goals. What followed was perhaps a bit of an anti-climax for the neutrals therefore, but any red and whites that had parted with their £7.95 to watch via the box, or gone to the pub at least, could still accept that the point gained from a 0-0 draw was nevertheless very handy given the circumstances.

Although they would later be relegated, Oxford were in decent form and had only conceded one goal at home so far in the calendar year – and that was through a controversially awarded penalty in an FA Cup tie versus top flight Chelsea. The team was also without the injured duo of Michael Gray and Lee Clark, and they lost another influential figure early on when Niall Quinn had to come off with a knock. The suspended Kevin Ball missed out as well, leading to former United defender Andy Melville wearing the captain’s armband.

Martin Gray also lined up opposite his old club as it happened, starting in midfield for the hosts, and in an evening of limited chances it was Oxford that went the closest arguably to a winner when in the dying seconds Andy Thomson hit the inside of the post from the edge of the box and Thomas Sorensen only just collected the ball before the rebound could be tucked away. Gavin McCann had seen an attempt from a similar position go a fraction wide before that for Sunderland, but all in all a share of the spoils seemed fair.

This was a good time to be watching the Lads whether in person or via a screen. The club put on several beam backs around the Stadium of Light concourses as away tickets continued to be like gold dust in the following weeks, whilst several other matches on the road were televised nationally too. The local pubs certainly did a roaring trade on those occasions, and when promotion and then the title were confirmed live on Sky within the space of four balmy April days, Sunderland were the centre of media attention once more.