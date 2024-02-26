Share All sharing options for: Will Mike Dodds persist with Sunderland’s experiment with a back five?

Gary Engel says…

Saturday’s experiment wasn’t the success many Sunderland fans have been crying out for.

Given the loss of Dan Ballard to suspension, Swansea were always likely to be a real test for us defensively and it was clear that Mike Dodds planned to provide extra cover to assist Luke O’Nien and Jenson Seelt.

Many will remember that at our best last season, Tony Mowbray used to talk about how well we transitioned from one system to another throughout games, to the point that both Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin looked almost as comfortable as additional centre backs as they did in their regular full back or wing back positions.

However, that didn’t appear to be the case on Saturday.

It would always be a risk with Leo Hjelde’s performances a bit of a mixed bag thus far, and Jack Clarke’s absence meant no real danger or genuine outlet to release the pressure when Swansea threatened to overwhelm our backline.

The ideal scenario in that case would’ve been that at least one forward could hold the ball up the ball in the opposition half to bring other players into the game, but we’ve almost abandoned our knowledge of how to utilise a number nine.

It was clear from Swansea’s second goal that we were at sixes and sevens, not finding our usual passing rhythm or making the simple passes as we normally would. We failed to recover and it summed up a disjointed first half display where a decent footballing side gave our young team a couple of lessons in killer instinct.

The irony for me is that the weekend’s opposition was indeed Swansea.

They took full advantage of our undoubted weaknesses, which is not something we can say when we played them earlier in the season. Remember how they went down to ten men in the away match? Our forwards were still struggling for confidence and goals, which is the story of our entire season.

Despite that, Mowbray resisted the urge to bring on a second forward and go all out for the win.

He either trusted his regular system, didn’t want to lose control of the midfield, or possibly wasn’t confident in supplying two forwards.

I felt it was an opportunity missed and if a head coach isn’t going to play two forwards against ten men, it isn’t likely to happen at any point. That wasn’t the end of the story, but had it not been for Anthony Patterson’s save, Swansea were close to taking all three points from the penalty spot.

Dodds did provide a tactical masterclass in his first two matches in interim charge this season, delivering two impressive wins as a result.

He has the capability and is tactically astute enough to change the game plan depending on the team we face, but if injuries are biting, does he have the players or experience available to match his tactical models?

If we’re to finish respectably, Dodds must find an answer to Sunderland’s Achilles’ heel in breaking down stubborn defensive sides. On that basis, and with the return of Dan Ballard, I don’t think it’s the last we’ll see of Saturday’s experimental setup.

Jonny Hawley says…

I don’t like three or five at the back. I don’t like it in general, and certainly not at Sunderland.

Some teams can certainly have success with it, but they tend to have unbelievably hardworking midfielders and out-and-out wing backs who can get up and down all day.

In contrast, I’d say we have neither of those things.

Pierre Ekwah in particular is a player who I think suits having a base behind him so he can throw himself into the game a little higher up.

His weaknesses tend to be exposed when he’s asked to sit deeper and I just don’t think he’s got the game sense to play there, at least right now. He’s better off being able to get in amongst it higher up, where there are more options on the ball and he’s able to press with less fear.

Trai Hume is outstanding defensively but lacks the pace and final ball of a real wing back, while on the other side, Dennis Cirkin could play that role were he ever fit for more than three games in a row.

It also leaves our already-isolated attackers that much worse off, with just themselves for company a lot of the time.

With our usual shape, the striker can have either winger, the number ten or eight, and one of the deeper midfielders all pushing on in support as well as a full back or two. Against Swansea, Callum Styles and Hume never got up the pitch enough to provide support and when they did, they exposed the central defenders too much, as the midfield cover wasn’t there.

I say stick with four at the back, at the cost of playing with a lone striker.

Our inability to press high and rigidity in possession laid bare the flaws of the new system on Saturday, and I’d like to see it put to bed for a while.

Kelvin Beattie says...

Saturday’s “experiment” with five at the back was understandable in the planning.

Mike Dodds and his team tried something that many in our fanbase have been calling for. The absence of Dan Ballard and the visit of lowly Swansea on paper was the ideal opportunity to give this formation a go.

So what went wrong and should we do this again?

I was aware that Swansea had played some good football this season and maybe not always got the results, so we have to factor in a good team performance and an exceptionally lively performance from Pereira.

Whilst Hjelde looked like Bambi on ice in the first half, I do not think it was just him that was uncomfortable. Our midfield two of Neil and Ekwah were overwhelmed at times, and hardly completed a pass in the first half, as the ball kept coming straight back and through our front three.

Styles and Hume looked unsure when to stay/ go and both were caught to far away from the action defensively and in attack.

I would argue the best two attacking full backs at the club are Cirkin and Huggins, neither available of course, but when they are...

If you are going to play a back five, for me your front three really need to work as a unit when we do not have the ball, also the ball needs to stick and they need to have the ability to play with their backs to goal.

All three (Jobe, Rusyn, Ba) are young players with cracking potential and there already is a lot to like, but on Saturday they fluffed their lines in the formation and it added to the carnage of what might have been easily a four goal deficit by 40 minutes.

Give credit to the coaching team they did change the formation and it was definitely better in the second half.

One observation I would make is Hemir was very tidy again in his short cameo and he might have been a better option as the spearhead in the front three, with Rusyn and Ba buzzing around either side of him!

I would not be against us trying this again, with our best players for this formation on the pitch.