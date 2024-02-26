Sunderland’s final fixture run-in looks tough, but can they build some consistency?

After recent results, Sunderland’s 2023/24 season hangs in the balance.

A combination of inconsistent performances and results, and similar problems cropping to the fore again has made the campaign lying on a knife edge.

This season looked to have promised so much after a wonderful start to the campaign, but as results began to dip under Tony Mowbray in early October, consistency has ebbed away very quickly.

The Black Cats have only won two consecutive games once since mid-September, with the team only going a maximum of three unbeaten four times.

But, as their season reaches its climax, can Mike Dodds find some consistency for a late push towards the top six?

On paper, it looks massively tough. In their final 12 matches, the Black Cats face five of the league’s current top seven – four of them away from the Stadium of Light, where their points total has been considerably lower than their home form this season.

In one week after Easter, there are back-to-back trips to second-placed Leeds United and fifth-placed West Brom, whilst before the March international break, Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City visit Wearside, and Dodds’ side make long visits to Southampton and Norwich City.

So, that, all taken into consideration, spells a really tough run-in for a side that has lacked consistency and have been a real shadow of the performances that marked their remarkable rise to the play-offs last season.

But, despite that, something which we have seen over the last two seasons is that against the league’s top-half sides, this young side always seems to have a say.

In their last 11 matches last season – a run where they lost only once, drew five and won five – they played five of what was the league’s top six before kick-off.

Of course, we can’t compare the two seasons because this current group seems to be a mile away from the mesmerising squad of last campaign, but maybe a run against teams where many may count them as underdogs will do them good.

When you have allowed this young side to play without fear, their youthful energy has, very often, proven tough for opposition to deal with.

Ultimately, though, that may not be the case this time, as the season looks to be dwindling away with a run of three consecutive defeats against sides within the bottom half of the table.

Performances have been poor away to Huddersfield and in the second half at Birmingham, whilst a tactical change to a back-five on Saturday caused a 30-minute reverse back to their standard back-four as Swansea raced into control.

Sunderland now need something big for their season to become something special, and although many may count them out against the league’s top sides, it may be a slight burden lifted off their shoulders after recent weeks.

There is no pressure on the team away to the likes of Southampton and Leeds and at home to Leicester – all teams of which are fighting for automatic promotion – but Sunderland can play with no fear.

Put a bit of momentum and consistency together, and who knows?

Other than the top four this season, only a couple of other sides have really put a sustained period of form together, and despite sitting eight points off the playoffs, all should not be lost, even despite recent performances.

Sunderland have a defining 12 games left to save their season from ebbing away after beginning so impressively.

A tough fixture list, on paper, may be the last thing Mike Dodds needs to build some true consistency, but with Sunderland, you never truly know, do you?