Fan Letters: “Sunderland’s flirtation with a back five against Swansea was disastrous!”

Dear Roker Report,

Saturday was a ‘game of two halves’ but we’ll start with the first one.

I never thought the formation would’ve been the starting point for Mike Dodds’ changes but that’s where he started and so shall I, and what the hell went on?

It was a very negative way to start his latest spell as interim head coach, at home against a team fighting relegation. Why did he go to a back five against a team that presses, likes possession and doesn’t mind sitting deep?

Leo Hjelde was lost as the left centre back and Jenson Seelt looked ridiculously nervous, which wasn’t what I remember seeing when he was played out of position at right back against Leeds and dominated?

Callum Styles being flung in at LWB was disastrous but he performed well further up the pitch and on the right side in the second half.

He has quick feet and wants to go forward all the time. I think he’s going to do well for us and I thought he was unlucky to be replaced on the hour mark when Jobe was my candidate as the first sub.

I also feel bad for Nazariy Rusyn.

He runs his socks off every game, makes darting diagonal runs into space and only one out of every five passes finds him!

The ball over the top by Styles or passes down the sides of the centre backs is what he wants, because his pace is frightening, he wins most of the balls he chases and he finds the target with most of his shots!

Could he benefit from a partner? Hemir looked good when he came on and I think they could form quite a good partnership if we were to ever play a 4-4-2.

The second half is how I was expecting us to play for the entire game, as we were direct, quick, focused and decisive. This was the moment to remove the last twelve weeks from our memory but the first half made it last longer than it should’ve done.

Also, Jobe and Abdoullah Ba need to be dropped for the next game.

Jobe looks like he’s running through setting cement and I’ve given up trying to convey how watching Ba play makes me feel because I’ll end up developing a complex. Romaine Mundle showed far more as a winger when he came on, so why didn’t he start?

Sadly, I think that’s our season done.

Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus can continue searching for Dodds’ replacement before packing their bags for Benidorm and preparing for next season, because there’s little to no chance of us getting into the playoffs.

Calum M

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Calum. Thank you for your letter. Saturday was an immensely frustrating afternoon and my hopes for a much improved performance in the aftermath of Michael Beale’s departure were scuppered as we gave the visitors an almighty helping hand and left ourselves with too much to do. The system change, although good in theory, backfired in the first half and I agree that Styles and Hjelde looked completely lost and unable to stem the Swansea tide. I suspect that we won’t see this particular system used for some time, and certainly not unless we’ve had a chance to work on it before applying it in a match situation. As for Nazariy Rusyn, he worked hard for no reward on Saturday, and a switch to a 4-4-2 formation, which is quite rigid but can be effective, might be worth a try. We need to find ways of getting our strikers into the game, and perhaps a switch to a slightly more orthodox formation and more reliance on balls being whipped in from out wide might be worth considering.

Dear Roker Report,

The first of thirteen games with Mike Dodds in charge promised ever so much but delivered ever so little, and the promise of being bold led me to believe that we still had an outside chance of making the playoffs but perhaps I should’ve known better.

To see a starting line up without Romaine Mundle, who was touted as a possible replacement for Jack Clarke, was a massive disappointment.

Jenson Seelt coming in for Dan Ballard was expected, but our start was sluggish and our midfield trio of Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe were constantly turning backwards or being driven back by the Swansea high press, and we never got started.

I did hope to see us play Nazariy Rusyn and Hemir together as a strike force being supplied by Mundle and Abdoullah Ba on the wings, but we left Rusyn to forge a lone path up front.

At only 0-2 down at half time, we were still in the game but we still couldn’t introduce Hemir to support Rusyn.

The only positive to take from this game is that we can now hopefully rule out Dodds as a serious candidate for the head coach’s job.

He had a massive opportunity to set his stall out for the job and he blew it. Twelve games to go before this awful season ends, and it can’t come quickly enough for me.

Bill Fisher

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Bill. Thank you for getting in touch. I was very surprised to see Romaine Mundle not included in Saturday’s starting eleven, particularly as he’d impressed during the game against Birmingham City last weekend. Similar to Jack Clarke when he first arrived at Sunderland, Mundle is raw and unpolished but with plenty of talent and potential, and I’d love to see him get a run of games under his belt. We need to start giving the wider squad more minutes to help them with their development, and that should start now.

Dear Roker Report,

After a shambolic performance against Swansea, I started to wonder whether our tactics were wrong, whether the players on the park were just plain stupid, or whether there was a complacency about us, given that Swansea had lost four of their last five games.

I had a look at the team from Saturday and compared it to how we played in some of our better performances, of which I chose Leicester away and Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth at home.

No matter what’s going on with the head coach’s situation, all of these matches had something in common: Mike Dodds.

He’s respected by the players and against Leicester, Plymouth and Swansea, we could’ve easily been four down before we got a kick. Leeds had a bit of an off day and West Brom were poor but we played well in both of those matches.

The final hour of the Leicester game was thrilling and their manager said he not only admired the way we played, but that we definitely deserved something out of the game. The fact that we didn’t get anything was down to wayward finishing.

Interestingly for me was that although we beat Leeds with system that made use of three at the back, we probably had our strongest lineup available, whereas in all the other matches, except for Swansea, we started with a four.

The idea of playing with three at the back is OK by me.

I assume the coach knows what he’s about, but the evidence is there for all to see that we’re better with a four.

During the two matches where we used a three, we lined up in a 3-4-3 against Leeds but Swansea was almost a 3-4-2-1. The problem is that we didn’t have our strongest side available on Saturday, plus we had relatively new players in Callum Styles and Leo Hjelde, who clearly didn’t know how they were supposed to fit into the system,

Why Dodds would choose to expose his players like that is anyone’s guess. I know we in the crowd like to think we know best but after five minutes, everyone could see that the team was imbalanced and heavily drawn to the left side.

I sit in the West Stand, halfway between the dugout and the South Stand, and I joked with my mate that I wished I’d brought my pitching wedge for a bit of practise, as my quarter of the pitch wasn’t being used!

Yes, Dodds changed it to a four, but inexplicably got Abdoullah Ba and Styles to switch to the right, but only for about five minutes.

What was the sense in that? Dodds says he takes responsibility and I’m sure that our supporters will respect him for not blaming the players, but they occasionally need a public dressing down, which brings me onto them.

Musing over another defeat and wondering how on earth we’re going to get any points out of the next three games, I switched from tactical errors to effort and application.

With a few exceptions, namely Jenson Seelt, Luke O’Nien and Nazariy Rusyn, I didn’t see any application from the team. Surely effort is the least we can expect, as we showed it in spades against Leicester, Leeds, West Brom and during the second half against Plymouth.

Some say that Dan Neil looked tired, but I feel that since his man of the match performance versus Plymouth, he’s had three very poor games.

Many people also believe Jobe Bellingham needs a rest. That may be the case but I think he needs time to find a first touch, as he simply hasn’t got one! His passing in the middle of the park is woeful and he plays us into trouble more often than not.

If this is tiredness, so be it, but I’m afraid to say that he just has a lack of consistent skill.

Finally, I believe that our players turned up against Swansea expecting a relatively easy game.

Despite Dodds saying that he respected their coach and the way he sets up his team, you don’t play well and lose four out of five matches, and I believe our complacent approach and lack of effort contributed more to the defeat than the tactics.

There was a slight improvement in attitude in the second half but I’m guessing that wasn’t difficult, given that we’d let Swansea walk all over us before the break, and in my view that’s completely unacceptable.

I can’t make the Norwich game but I’ll be at Southampton.

Both games are going to be hit by industrial unrest on the train services, so I and many others will doubtless be driving and leaving at stupid o’clock to get there.

I do hope Dodds reminds our pampered players of the effort their supporters are putting in and insists they graft an awful lot harder than during the last three matches.

David J

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, David. Thank you for your letter. In my opinion, Mike Dodds was guilty of trying to be a little bit too clever on Saturday, and it backfired on him. Perhaps he felt that was an ideal chance to get a little bit funky with his system, against a team in the midst of a poor run of form, but you have to give credit to Swansea, who took full advantage of our mistakes and defended stoutly during the second half, too. As far as the effort issue is concerned, I did see more application from the players on Saturday than they showed against Huddersfield, for example, and I don’t think the loss was down a lack of work rate. I think the players simply looked lost within the system and unable to really get a handle on things, and it was obvious in the first half when passes went astray, gaps appeared at the back and we couldn’t get our attack firing in the slightest. Conceding soft and avoidable goals is holding us back, and we’ve simply got to tighten up ahead of a challenging run of fixtures against some of the top sides in the league.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m writing about the conundrum that’s Jobe Bellingham, as I can’t be the only supporter who’s noticed that he seems to have been struggling lately.

In the last few games, he’s looked tired and lethargic, which isn’t surprising when you consider the amount of games he’s played and the fact that he’s only eighteen years old.

He has talent but during the Swansea home game he was frequently robbed of possession and the majority of his passing went backwards to either our centre halves or full backs, and he very rarely made a forward pass.

The fact that he seems to start every game suggests that he’s either tremendous on the training pitch or that his selection is down to Kristjaan Speakman rather than the head coach, whoever that may be.

Either way, it’s time the lad was given a rest as it was noticeable that the crowd was becoming frustrated every time he lost possession on Saturday, and this can’t be good for his confidence.

This bring me onto substitutions.

On Saturday, Mike Dodds made substitutions when they were needed and brought on another striker in Hemir, but why did he take off the only player to have had a shot on target in Nazariy Rusyn, who must know that he’s going to be substituted in every game he plays, no matter how well he’s doing?

At 1-2 down, it was crying out for a 4-4-2 formation.

We have the players at our disposal to play that way, with Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil in the centre with two centre forwards on the pitch, but I suspect this formation wouldn’t accommodate Jobe, and therein lies the issue.

Lee Stevenson