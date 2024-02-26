Share All sharing options for: Sunderland season tickets for 2024/2025 are going to be a very hard sell

On Saturday, as we stumbled to another disjointed and potentially costly defeat at the hands of Swansea City, we got our first glimpse of how the future might look once the summer transfer window closes and Premier League sides have had their fill of the latest talents from the division below, of which Sunderland will be one of many clubs ripe for the picking.

I’m talking about the prospect of watching a Lads team that doesn’t contain Jack Clarke, so often a source of inspiration this season, and Dan Ballard, an equally influential presence at the back.

Injury and suspension respectively ruled them out of this game, and we certainly didn’t look quite as efficient as a result, but with twelve games left, it feels as though the countdown to their eventual Wearside departures is well underway, and only the most eternal optimists would claim that’s anything other than a nervy prospect.

They might not be the only ones, either, as Dan Neil is surely destined for a move to the top flight as well, after a series of immensely impressive performances this season.

Suffice it to say, this is making for yet another uncomfortable subplot to a season that’s hit choppy waters.

Yes, we’d doubtless receive sizeable fees if those players leave, but the question of ‘are we supporting a football club or a business?’ is sure to rear its head if and when the deals are struck. The answer? Both, as has been the case for some time, at almost any club you’d care to name.

The mood in Sunderland circles hasn’t exactly been harmonious for quite some time, and the club hierarchy have regularly found themselves under scrutiny for various missteps and poorly judged decisions in recent months, the ill-fated eight week experiment with Michael Beale being the latest and most spectacular.

With all of this in mind, the upcoming season ticket renewal period, which isn’t too far away, is going to be intriguing and it’s also going to be a very tricky time for the club.

The prospect of a third consecutive season of Championship football is by no means unappetising in itself, but when you consider the various factors at play and the prospect of a much-changed Sunderland team running out for the first game of 2024/2025, it’s not a certainty that there’ll be a frenzied rush to renew.

Last season, as we mounted an unlikely playoff challenge and the campaign began to try and persuade people to either renew or rejoin, Sunderland season tickets pretty much sold themselves.

A young team with plenty of talent progressing nicely under a respected head coach, and it was a similar story the year before, after our playoff success and the promise of Championship football after four years of League One exile, all underpinned by the wonderfully emotive ‘Til The End angle.

For the last two years, there’s been plenty of goodwill and credit in the bank as we’ve progressed and established ourselves as a competitive force in this league, but things are less unified now.

The respected figure of Tony Mowbray has moved on; we’re under the stewardship of an interim head coach following Beale’s dismissal, the season appears to be drifting towards a fairly underwhelming conclusion, and trust in Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus doesn’t appear to be as strong as it was.

In some senses that’s justifiable, even if there’s some over-the-top criticism floating around, and you could certainly understand why people might be reluctant to commit early for next season.

So, what’s the tagline going to be this time? ‘Stick With Us’? ‘The Good Times Hopefully Aren’t Too Far Away’?

Perhaps our marketing team won’t be that desperate but it does feel as though a major charm offensive is going to be required in order to convince people to pay what’ll doubtless be increased prices to retain their seats for the new season.

Taking advantage of any ‘early bird offers’ when so much is up in the air would be quite a show of loyalty, and could you really blame anyone for deciding to hold off and waiting to see how the land lies before making a decision?

Yes, player sales will be an integral part of how we operate moving forward, but given our litany of recent hits and misses in the transfer market, there might be a tinge of scepticism as well.

Recently, there was a huge backlash when Middlesbrough ramped up their prices and narrowed the ‘early bird’ renewal window (which they subsequently rowed back on), and let’s hope we don’t make that mistake. After all of the issues surrounding ticketing, customer service and merchandising, which has bred a feeling that the fans are often taken for granted, the last thing we need is yet another self-inflicted PR disaster.

A lot is often spoken about the loyalty of Sunderland supporters, but it needs to be a two-way street.

We’re not owed limitless spending and grandiose promises about what the future might hold, but it’s not unreasonable for the club to acknowledge their shortcomings and take solid steps to make amends whilst persuading people to part with their money.

That’s the least they can do.