On This Day (26th February 2005): Mick McCarthy's Sunderland gather momentum on way to title!

Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge of Sunderland was a home fixture against Sam Allardyce’s Bolton Wanderers on the 15th of March 2003.

We were rooted to the foot of the Premier League table having already dispensed with the services of Peter Reid and the ‘dream team’ of Howard Wilkinson and Steve Cotterill, and following a stint with Kevin Ball stepping in as caretaker manager, McCarthy was next on the conveyor belt.

The former Republic of Ireland manager took charge of a side that hadn’t won for eleven Premier League games, and as a result, we were seven points adrift of safety, where incidentally, the side just outside the bottom three were his first opponents.

However, the subsequent defeat to Bolton was the first of nine straight losses until the end of the season and twenty-odd years later, McCarthy might not have been granted the opportunity to have a crack at taking the Lads straight back up.

Despite some big names leaving, as well as some staying that we might’ve preferred to have moved on, McCarthy’s team reached the 2003/2004 Division One playoffs, where we were unfortunate to lose out to Iain Dowie’s Crystal Palace, while also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, which unfortunately ended in defeat to Millwall.

In his second full season, McCarthy was able to build the squad closer to the ideal that he had to move the club forward. This mainly involved moving on the remaining big earners and recruiting young players from the lower leagues or who weren’t getting an opportunity at bigger clubs.

Names such as Dean Whitehead, Liam Lawrence and Stephen Elliott arrived and it took a while for things to get going for McCarthy’s new look side.

Seven league games into the campaign, Sunderland were sitting fifteenth in the table and with expectations being that the previous season’s playoff campaign should be matched at the very least, the pressure was on.

By mid-February, we were locked in a three-way battle for the automatic promotion spots, along with Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic and Joe Royle’s Ipswich Town, who we still had to face during the race to the finish.

After suffering defeat to Mark McGhee’s Brighton and Hove Albion, McCarthy’s side returned to the Stadium of Light to hammer Rotherham United 4-1, on an evening where Sean Thornton replaced Julio Arca due to an injury and helped to inspire the Lads to a convincing win.

A few days later, Lennie Lawrence’s Cardiff City arrived at the Stadium of Light, with a side that included the likes of former Sunderland utility man Darren Williams, future Lads midfielder Graham Kavanagh, and striker Cameron Jerome, and they were looking over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

The home side’s nerves were settled in the opening minutes with a controversial goal by Sunderland captain Gary Breen following a clash of heads between Cardiff players Kavanagh and Rhys Weston.

Andy Welsh played on however, crossing for the defender to score, and his manager had his view on the controversy after the game:

If one of my players had kicked the ball out, I would kick him in the bollocks. Too much political correctness has crept into the game about this sort of thing.

Moments before half time, the Lads doubled their lead and it was eventual man of the match Marcus Stewart who expertly glanced the ball home after good work by Whitehead and Lawrence.

Despite a fluky consolation that raised heart rates slightly among the 32,788 in attendance in the final five minutes by Tony Vidmar, described by Steve Caldwell as ‘a minging goal’, we held onto all three points, with Cardiff going down to ten men after Alan Lee aimed an elbow at Caldwell.

Opposition manager Lawrence was quick to heap praise on his opponents and in particular Marcus Stewart following the game:

Sunderland are the best team we’ve played for a long, long time. Their passing and movement around our box was most impressive; they are very dangerous. I don’t know what Mick’s done with Stewart but he’s got him going again. He was a class act, the best player on the pitch.