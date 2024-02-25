Match Report: Toothless Sunderland Lose 2-1 to 17th Place Swansea

The Lads put in a performance that was neither here nor there but everywhere as they struggled to find form yet again.

With ‘Doddsball’ back on the menu, there would have been hopes that Sunderland could kick on and perform like they did against Leeds and West Brom before the Christmas period. However, this was not to be as Sunderland looked all over the place for large portions of the game.

Sunderland looked directionless from the get-go as a five-at-the-back formation quickly showed its cracks. Callum Styles debuted from Left Wing-back as Hjelde was moved inside to a Centre Back position, accompanying O’Nien and Seelt in the middle as Hume resumed in defence of the right flank. The midfield also lacked punch in the first half as they struggled with an aggressive high press from the Welsh visitors.

What followed was a dominant first period from the visitors — Swansea were all over the boys for much of the half and were two goals to the good by the end of it. The first goal saw a Patterson save fall right into the path of January acquisition Ronald, who slotted home in the 19th minute.

The Brazilian made it a brace just nine minutes later as sloppy play in the midfield saw Swansea break. A well-placed Joe Allen pass once again found Ronald and he connected sweetly to make it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

Two nil down before the half hour mark and the lads were all over the shop. Whilst he looked good on the ball, new loanee Callum Styles was poor in his defensive role, and the back five swiftly became a four at around the 40th minute mark as the Hungarian international was moved up the field to attack the right flank. Jobe looked sloppy and flattered to deceive in the midfield, too often he was caught in possession and spooked by constant Swansea pressure. He offered very little yet miraculously survived substitution during the interval and remained on the field for the entire game.

The second half saw something of a Black Cats resurgence as the boys showed a little more desire. The team became less lethargic and player like Ba and Ekwah began to grow into the game. Yet the home side’s goal didn’t come until the 77th minute as Luke O’Nien powered a header home from a well guided free-kick arrowed in by Ekwah.

Further chaos ensued as the hosts desperately attempted to find an equalizer in a half they definitely had dominated. However, the lackluster display culminated in very little as, despite having eight men and the goalkeeper in the box, Sunderland comically decided to play a short corner that was easily dealt with by a largely unbothered Swansea defence.

Looking ahead, Sunderland take on 5th placed Norwich City whilst Swansea play host to Blackburn Rovers who sit only one place above them in 16th.

View from the East Stand:

The first half was probably one of the bleakest I’ve ever seen as a Sunderland fan. The performance lacked all direction and was lethargic. Jobe looked lost and offered little, whilst the back five experiment simply did not work. Callum Styles offered some hope as he looked good on the ball in phases, however, defensively he was poor and was hoicked off in the 60th minute for Mundle. Most disappointing about the performance though was the lack of urgency, from both players and coach. Dodds took way too long to adapt away from the back five model, and then surprisingly made no changes during the interval. The players struggled to find much in the way of an attacking outlet and lacked any real danger for much of the second half despite growing into the game more.

There were potentially a few positives (emphasis on the few). Hemir was finally brought in from the cold (#justiceforHemir) and played almost 30 minutes. He did look dozey at times, yet he held the ball up well and didn’t look too bad for a lad who’s largely been left to watch on from the dugout. Abdoullah Ba also looked good when he finally grew into the game in the second half, but it just wasn’t to be. Rusyn also looked decent yet frustratingly didn’t receive service yet again.

As a young side, we offer an exciting prospect and it’s fair to say the team has potential, however, it is frustrating nonetheless to see such a weak number of displays in a period spanning less than 2 weeks. It’s beginning to appear that a playoff run is incredibly unlikely, yet this may actually provide this youthful side a good opportunity to develop. Championship football moves thick and fast and it’s becoming ominously clear that some of this team are beginning to flag, hopefully a final run in laden with little in the way of high expectations will allow them to recoup.