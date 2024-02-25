Talking Points: Another game wasted as Sunderland lose again

Another glorious chance spurned as Sunderland stumble

There’s no way of sugar coating this: the past ten days have been a nightmare for everyone connected with Sunderland and if we believed that the departure of Michael Beale was going to bring about a significant change in fortunes following defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, that optimism was shot down in flames as the Swans kicked the door in, cracked open the safe and made off with the three points on Saturday.

With Mike Dodds in temporary charge and memories of the victories over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United fresh in the memory, there was plenty of hope that the players would be liberated following Beale’s exit and could therefore begin to regain the ground lost in recent weeks, but reality had something different in mind.

The loss to Huddersfield was a result of a lack of application whereas the Birmingham defeat came down to a lack of conviction in the second half, but this game was in many ways an amalgam of the two that preceded it.

Our form has taken a nosedive at the worst possible time and although none of the teams around us made up significant ground on Saturday, we’re very much mired in the no-man’s land of mid table.

With some brutally tough fixtures to come, there’s a very real danger of this ‘difficult second season’ ending on an extremely flat note, which will only add to the sense of restlessness that many fans seem to be experiencing.

A dreadful first half leaves us with too much to do

Sunderland’s display in the first half on Saturday was an absolute abomination.

We can rightly point to a formation that left Leo Hjelde and the debuting Callum Styles all at sea, particularly in the face of a lively display from the Swans’ Brazilian winger Ronald, but that was only part of the story as passes were misplaced, our midfield misfired badly once again, and Nazariy Rusyn was left to plough the loneliest of furrows up front.

It was forty five minutes of the most disjointed and frantic football imaginable, and when Swansea jumped into a 2-0 lead through two preventable goals, it felt as though the writing was on the wall before we’d even switched ends.

Yes, we raised our level in the second half and Luke O’Nien’s header gave us hope of staging an unlikely comeback, but it always felt like a step too far and even though we were able to fashion a couple more half chances as the game wound down, the end result was fair on the balance of the match as a whole.

This was our season in summary: twenty decent minutes’ worth of play from ninety, and once again, we paid a heavy price.

Complete performances are rare bordering on non-existent at Sunderland right now, and it’s a major factor in why our season is in danger of fizzling out in unsatisfying fashion. When we’ve been good, we’ve often been excellent, but only in flashes, and that isn’t a foundation on which a playoff challenge was ever going to be constructed.

A misfiring attack hinders us once again

At times this season, Jack Clarke has carried Sunderland’s fortunes on his slender shoulders, and there was always going to be a sense of dread at his injury-enforced absence against Swansea.

On the other hand, those of a masochistic mature might’ve been intrigued to see how we adapted without the brilliant winger, and the question was whether anyone could step up to the plate, fill Clarke’s boots, and get us on the front foot.

The answer? No. Not particularly.

Abdoullah Ba was, well, Abdoullah Ba. Lively but erratic, and Nazariy Rusyn showed plenty of work rate and willingness to put Swansea’s defenders under pressure, but without ever really threatening Carl Rushworth in the away goal.

Jobe, meanwhile, seemed to have lapsed into his habit of choosing the safe option rather than trying to keep the play moving via incisive passes and enterprising runs, and the fact that he seems borderline undroppable at this stage is baffling.

The second half introduction of Romaine Mundle injected a little bit of spark, and Hemir looked OK when he entered the fray as well, but overall, this was a blunt display and one that highlighted exactly how valuable Clarke is to us, and how much we miss him when injury strikes.

A tough introduction for Callum Styles

The January arrival from Barnsley made his Sunderland debut on Saturday, and although he kept plugging away and showed plenty of tenacity, he also looked ill at ease in his position as a wing back, and was often caught out of position as Swansea seemed to spot an area of weakness during the first half which they exploited with ruthless efficiency.

With Leo Hjelde playing in an equally unfamiliar role in defence, there was a worrying lack of cohesion on the left side and it wasn’t until we switched to a more familiar shape that Styles seemed to settle and get a grip of things.

It feels as though he’s been brought to Sunderland as something of a utility player, an adaptable footballer who can cover one or two positions reasonably effectively, but quite where he’ll fit in is very much up in the air, because it feels unlikely that we’ll be experimenting with further radical changes in defensive shape any time soon.