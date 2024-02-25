Matchday Musings: Swansea City spoil the party at Sunderland

Saturday’s game against Swansea City fell on the anniversary of my first ever Sunderland match, and despite all the changes I’ve witnessed since then, certain things always seem to stay the same.

Denis Smith was in charge when I first started going to watch Sunderland, and I’ll always remember the sense of shock I felt when he was sacked, but nowadays, getting used to managerial changes on Wearside is almost second nature.

The removal of Michael Beale at the start of the week underlined what I’d already come to accept since beating Brighton and Hove Albion in 1990: that things are never dull at our club.

We can’t have a standard departure of head coach, and there must be a ‘burner account’ thrown into the mix, just to make it more interesting.

Ups, downs and all the sagas in between. You name it, we’ve experienced it since I ‘debuted’, and yet in a roundabout way, we find ourselves back at the same point- chasing a top six finish but in need of consistency.

With that in mind, Saturday’s visit of Swansea City felt significant.

They’d done the double over us last season without ever having to be at their best, whilst the final two games under Beale were strikingly similar, with points being given away rather than taken from us.

Like Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, the visitors weren’t in form, but to keep the campaign alive, more will need to be made of fixtures against sides lower than ourselves in the table.

One positive for Mike Dodds as he took the reigns was that our home performances have improved markedly during 2023/2024, as well as the knowledge that his most recent stint in charge led to some very encouraging signs during the games against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

The bright sunshine ahead of kick off on Saturday seemed to match the improved mood within the fanbase, but it was clear from the early stages that the positive signs would count for little.

The Swans were a level above from the off, with the Lads unable to really get a grip on things. 1-0 turned to 2-0 very quickly, and there was a stage before half time where it felt like a beating was on the cards following a collective loss of heads.

Dodds was obviously restricted by injuries and suspensions when naming his starting eleven, and it undoubtedly played a part.

Missing key men and already under pressure following recent results, the first forty five minutes made for grim viewing amid a raft of poor decisions on the pitch and a rapidly fragmented disposition in the stands.

If you wanted to search for a positive, you could say that we did well to at least ‘win’ the second half.

Dodds made several tweaks to his formation as things went on, and having eventually steadied ourselves, we came close to what would’ve been a memorable last-gasp equaliser. Whether a draw would’ve been fair or not is open for debate, but to come so close to getting back into it having previously looked so far off the pace is some comfort at least.

A failure from the officials to control Swansea’s time wasting was maddening but you couldn’t blame the visitors for that.

A side allowed to take control so easily having been scratching around for form is bound to do whatever they can to get over the line, and what we wouldn’t give right now to come up against a club who are experiencing a similar crisis of confidence.

It’s hard to put your finger on what’s wrong right now, and this does still look like a decent squad, but every week we seem to be sliding further and further away from where we need to be and without catching a break, that could continue.

This weekend also saw the Football League’s ‘Rainbow Ball’ being used as the sport marks LBBTQ+ History Month and attempts to raise awareness and funds for inclusion-led projects.

That such steps are still needed in football is depressing to say the least.

The game is almost unrecognisable to the one I first started following yet it still has some huge issues to address, and if it wasn’t for this frustrating club that I’ve fallen in love with since the 1990s, I would’ve given up on it long ago.

With or without me, the Sunderland rollercoaster would continue as it always does.

The highs are sublime and the lows, of which Saturday joins a long list, are unpleasant to say the least, but perhaps that’s the point. You must hope the blips are just that, and that the next upturn is on its way.

Onto the next thirty four years, then!