Our writers react to Sunderland’s defeat against Swansea

Derek Carter says…

A decent showing from Hemir

Although he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some nice touches and his hold up play looked a lot better than he’d previously shown.

He’s a big old unit and maybe it’s time to give him a run.

Sunderland improve after the break

The second half was an improvement but that was only because we’d been so poor in the first.

Pierre Ekwah started to get into the game a bit more and we actually managed to string a few passes together without ever looking like scoring the three goals we needed.

An abysmal first half display

The first half was possibly our poorest this season and some of the players looked absolutely clueless as to where they were supposed to be playing.

It was like they were running a competition and the first fan to guess the formation won a prize.

To be honest, the reward for guessing correctly could’ve been the chance to come on for the second half because we were so dire, but not many of us would want to be associated with that performance.

We’ve all had bad days at the office but this was on par with a Joe Biden monologue. Let’s hope it’s the last.

Swansea’s time wasting going unpunished

This was a taste of what’s to come when the blue card is launched, and when you have referees like Keith Stroud who are quite happy to let it go, the frustration will continue.

Five minutes of added time at the end was a joke and earlier in the season it probably would’ve been double that, but as usual all these initiatives disappear after a few games and teams resort to such tactics with officials seemingly quite happy to allow it.

Ian Bendelow says...

Chris Rigg should be starting more regularly

You know when you watch a game of football and you see someone who just gets it? That’s Chris Rigg, and on a difficult day, the emerging talent from Hebburn was a bright spot.

He doesn’t just have bags of potential- he’s got ability that he can harness right now, even if he was a little too wide on the right.

His ball over the top for Romaine Mundle to run onto was sublime, as was his no-look pass to release Nazariy Rusyn just after coming on.

During a season that appears to be going nowhere bar something miraculous, it would be wise to place faith in the talents of Rigg, because if nothing else he’s just a pleasure to watch, as long as we don’t burn him out.

An improved second half display

It might be the case that Swansea’s tactics were the reason for our second half improvement, but it was most likely Mike Dodds’ decision to move to four at the back late in the first half, as it would’ve been a waste of police resources to ask them to perform another welfare check on Leo Hjelde.

It gave us a much better shape with almost everyone looking far more comfortable, and with more space to exploit.

I’m under no illusions that it’ll take time to adapt to a new system, but the way we were set up was a disaster waiting to happen, given the threat Swansea posed on the break.

Such circumstances call for the Mike Bassett-style ‘four-four-f*cking-two’, or at least four-something-something-and maybe something, which would help to nullify those pesky, pacey wingers.

A lack of chemistry in the Sunderland ranks

Football is about partnerships and it’s also about overall team cohesion, which is something that enabled Tony Mowbray’s crop to score goals so filthy that even Danny Baker and his ‘doorstep challenge’ wouldn’t get the stains out of your pants.

This season, it’s not been the case and it showed against Swansea as too many players looked lost and were picked off mercilessly.

Jobe needed a striker to either drop deep to help him out, or release him to play his own game, while Pierre Ekwah and Dan Neil passed to Keith Stroud more often than they did to each other.

Elsewhere, Leo Hjelde and Luke O’Nien looked like they were on a blind date with each other, but had both sent pictures of themselves from 1999, and the awful crimes Ronald committed in the first half should’ve seen him handed a sentence of life without parole.

These lads, and especially the younger ones, need players around them to help them not only improve, but also to play to their strengths.

Ross Stewart and Amad were the masters of this, helping to release the pressure on others to do their thing.

It’s not clear what Jobe, for example, is gleaning from his current spell in the side, as he needs some help and/or a rest. This makes the summer recruitment all the more vital to help these talented but inexperienced lads grow.

Fragile confidence

What would you expect from a group of players, the majority of whom until ten years ago would’ve been required by law to use a booster seat in their parents’ car unless they’d reached a certain height?

It’s one thing asking players to suddenly start playing well, but another to ask someone with fewer than fifty games under their belt to turn around an oil tanker like Sunderland AFC.

There’s no doubt that Mike Dodds’ charges need a ‘eureka moment’ because right now, it’s hard to see where the next win is coming from, and in the first half the confidence was patently absent.

They’ll do it and it’ll come good, but as with the previous point, the answer most probably lies outside the club currently.

Joseph Tulip says...

Doddsy’s bold move

After the game, Mike Dodds said that he would make bold decisions and he not only admitted that he did it with a new formation, but he also conceded that it didn’t work.

The players looked far from comfortable during a first half which was among the poorest we’ve seen all season.

Credit to Dodds for his honesty but I would’ve liked him to have kept things simple for the first game of his interim tenure.

Some decent second half performances

It’s scant consolation, but not only was the second half considerably better than the first, certain individuals really excelled, including Pierre Ekwah and Abdoullah Ba.

I was also impressed with Hemir when he came on and I honestly think that like Tony Mowbray before him, Dodds will find a way of getting the best out of this group between now and the end of the season.

Dan Ballard’s glaring absence

There’s a lot to be said about partnerships, especially in a side with less experience than most teams in the Championship.

It’s not known whether Dodds would’ve changed the system if Ballard had been available to play alongside Luke O’Nien, but Jenson Seelt’s lack of game time was reflected in his performance, where a bit of rustiness was evident.

However, Seelt is a good player and will absolutely come back stronger.

A tough experience for our young side

It would be easy to say that things have gone south and that we badly lack experience, but we weren’t saying that when we were winning and I have faith in this group of honest and talented young professionals.

They’ve endured a turbulent time of change at the club and once they get settled into a routine once again, I’m sure performances and results will pick up.

I don’t think the playoffs are realistically achievable but it’s vital that we finish the season strongly.