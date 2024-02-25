On This Day (25th February 1961): Goodchild’s sweet goodbye against Leeds United

Last week, Roker Report featured a retrospective on Sunderland’s much-remembered 1960/1961 FA Cup run, but our league form under manager Alan Brown was also encouraging during that time.

The Lads struggled up until mid-October but had only lost once since then, and we followed up our fifth round victory over Norwich City in the cup with a Wednesday evening defeat of Plymouth Argyle.

Next up was a trip to Leeds United on this day in 1961, and the positivity continued at Elland Road, despite the hosts starting as slight favourites according to the bookmakers’ adverts in the North East papers that morning.

The Peacocks were actually below Sunderland in the table but it wasn’t long after kick off that the true gap between the two sides was made clear.

With the game taking place on a soaked surface and the players dodging pools of standing water, the visitors raced into an early lead even though John Goodchild missed a presentable chance in the opening seconds.

However, Goodchild would soon make up for it in style, starting with the creation of the opener when he passed inside to Ian Lawther, whose fierce shot skimmed off Jack Charlton’s leg and into the net.

Charlton would spend much of the game high up the pitch, but the tactic often left Leeds open through the middle and they quickly found themselves 3-0 down within the space of eight blistering minutes.

Lawther had scored after four and was then involved in the build up to the second goal as the ball was subsequently delivered to Jim McNab to square for Goodchild.

The resulting shot was struck low past Alan Humphries, who was beaten again when Goodchild drove another shot along the ground and in off the base of the post.

It felt as though the points had been won in next to no time, but Leeds did well to make a go of things and found a possible route back into the game following the harsh decision to award a free kick for a supposed foul by Colin Nelson on ex-Sunderland man Colin Grainger.

The set piece was blasted towards goal, a deflection caused it to crash off the bar, and the ball fell perfectly for Eric Smith to tap in from three yards out.

There was an element of fortune to it all, but in the end the strike did little to knock the Lads off course.

We were in cruise control already, and Goodchild sealed his hat trick before the interval as McNab and Lawther combined once again.

The latter had also produced the assist for Goodchild’s second but this time the finish was from closer range as Humphries was only just beaten to the through ball.

From that point on, we appeared happy to ease off and keep ourselves ticking over.

Stan Anderson, who’d received treatment for a thigh problem during the week, had only been passed fit to play thirty minutes before the start, yet he and McNab were able to orchestrate things very effectively, with the pair looking to make the most of the emerging John Dillion and his bursts by playing the ball over the top whenever the mood took them.

Behind them, Nelson and Len Ashurst were steady away and Peter Wakeham’s handling was superb, given the tricky conditions.

Billy Bremner did get a consolation from outside the box in the final ten minutes, but even that said a lot about how much his side had been restricted.

Predominantly forced to try their luck from distance, Leeds did have a couple of half-hearted penalty appeals dismissed before we were denied a much clearer opportunity from twelve yards when Grenville Hair handled a Harry Hooper effort.

Had the spot kick been awarded and converted, it would’ve made for a fairer reflection on our dominance but it didn't matter. The game was won regardless and Goodchild had been a key contributor.

The County Durham forward was deputising for the injured Willie McPheat in what was to be his only first team appearance of the season, but although he made sure it was a good one, it wasn’t enough to keep him at Roker Park for much longer.

Goodchild had scored on his debut in 1957 and duly impressed during this swan song, but his versatility was perhaps his undoing in a roundabout way, as the period before substitutes meant he was unable to nail down a regular starting place and was allowed to leave for Brighton and Hove Albion shortly after the season ended.

Following Goodchild out of the door over the summer was Reg Pearce, who wasn’t involved against Leeds but in the next day’s national press was revealed to have been the subject of a transfer bid from none other than Raich Carter, the former Elland Road boss who was now managing Mansfield Town.

The Hendon legend was desperately trying to add to his squad but finding little joy, and he would eventually miss out on his target when Pearce joined Cambridge City.

Ten days after Pearce, Lawther also moved and it was clear that Brown had an eye on reshaping his own side in the quest for top flight promotion, but all of that was for later.

Post-Leeds, attention was turned back to the FA Cup and the glamour tie scheduled for seven days’ time against Tottenham Hotspur, whose manager Bill Nicholson had been present in Yorkshire to cast an eye over his upcoming opponents.

He was reported to have played his cards close to his chest when jovially approached by Sunderland vice chairman Lawrie Evans in the stands and asked what he thought of the Lads’ prospects, but in truth he can’t have been anything other than impressed by what was a comfortable win on the road for Sunderland.