Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 Swansea City - Nee good, marra

Anthony Patterson: 5/10

Did well to save the initial shot in the lead up to the first goal but another shot where his save went right to an opposition player. No chance with the second and made a couple of decent save to stop it becoming three. Unlucky not to score with a diving header at the death.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Thought he did OK in the first half when the rest of the defence were all over the place. Typically combative but very unlucky to get booked.

Jenson Seelt: 5/10

Not his best game and got lured too far wide before the first goal before settling down once he was back in a four.

Luke O’Nien (C): 5/10

Attacked Ekwah’s free kick well after Swansea had switched off but sold Neil short with a pass before the second.

Leo Hjelde: 4/10

Didn’t seem to know where he was supposed to be while we were in a three at the back, looked far more comfortable when he switched to left back but by that time we were two down. Passing wasn’t great either.

Callum Styles: 4/10

A debut to forget for Styles, with his new team being all over the place defensively while playing a new system. Styles struggled at left wing-back, was given a difficult game there by Ronald but did improve and looked tidy when he moved into midfield.

Dan Neil: 5/10

Looks a bit tired and was overrun in the first half, got caught napping a few times too. Better after the break but still a long way from his best.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Like Neil, looks like he could do with a break but was a more involved today. Got an assist for the goal and showed some flashes of his old self but not enough and like Neil got overrun early on. Had a couple of efforts at goal, neither on target, although one from the corner of the box on the right curled just over.

Jobe Bellingham: 4/10

Really struggled to get in the game, looks heavy legged at the moment and not sharp enough as a result to provide an attacking threat.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Worked really hard, as usual. Chased down plenty, ran the channels and had a handful of efforts on target but all snapshots from difficult angles.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Had a couple of instances of beating his man in the box and putting a useful cross in, without anyone attacking them. Looked OK after the break but was barely in the game in the first half.

Substitutes

Romaine Mundle: 6/10

Put in a lot of effort and was involved a lot, not much end product other than one driven cross that went through everyone.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

No service after he came on but there were signs of hold up play and some closing down.

Chris Rigg: 5/10

Struggled to get involved in an unfamiliar wide right position, gave away the ball cheaply there and that led to a dangerous counter late on.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Came on late but had some influence, had a shot deflected wide and was buzzing around the box trying to make something happen.

Man of the Match: Nazariy Rusyn

Can’t really say anyone was our best player today, everyone was either poor or average at best but I’ll give it to Rusyn for his effort. Closed down constantly, ran the channels, put in a few dangerous crosses that weren’t capitalised on and managed to get a few snapshots on target.