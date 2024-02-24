Starting XI: It’s time for Doddsball! Is this the team that Mike Dodds will pick v Swansea?

Well, here we go again. And it seems as though we’re likely to see some immediate changes from Mike Dodds today. Dan Ballard’s suspension means Jenson Seelt should come in – that’s straightforward enough. Jack Clarke’s injury is a blow, and prior to yesterday’s press conference, I’d have thought Mundle would go left and Ba would come back in on the right. But yesterday, Dodds hinted at a bigger change. We saw against Leeds – in our best performance of the season to date – that he isn’t afraid to change formation... so is this how the lads will line up today?

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Patterson will be in goal again today – I don’t think he’s been in the best form recently, so will be hoping for a good solid display and a quiet afternoon today!

Defenders: Jenson Seelt, Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde

This is where it gets interesting. Ballard’s suspension gives Seelt a much-deserved chance, however I think rather than playing him in a two he’ll play in a three with O’Nien and Hjelde. Hjelde has done well so far and has given us some nice balance, however physique-wise wise he’s probably more of a central defender, so the left of three could suit him well. I’d expect O’Nien to be central to organise, but you can make the argument to let Seelt play centrally and O’Nien to the right.

Wing backs: Trai Hume, Callum Styles

Wing backs could be the order of the day, and new signing Callum Styles could be given a debut here on the left. On the right, I would expect Trai Hume to start, although I’d love to see Pembele given a run out in what is his preferred position.

Midfield: Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham

In midfield, I expect we’ll see Ekwah, Neil and Jobe play in a three, with Bellingham the more advanced. I do think Chris Rigg could come into contention – there’s a strong argument to play him ahead of Ekwah – while I think Adil Aouchiche has been unfairly treated in the past few weeks, and we could see Dodds bring him back into the fold as a sign of a clean slate. However, I’m hedging my bets here that Ekwah and Jobe will keep their places.

Attack: Mason Burstow, Naz Rusyn

If we go with the three at the back, it creates an opportunity to play two up front. It’ll be interesting to see how it works. Hemir could be a shout to get a start but Burstow seems to be rated at the club, judging by the number of chances he gets, so I expect him to start. We could line up slightly differently with Rusyn left and Bellingham right of a central Burstow, and I would expect us to rotate that approach through the game.