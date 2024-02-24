Score Predictions: Can Mike Dodds and Sunderland see off the Swans?

Predictions League - latest result

Just another week in the life of your average Mackem, eh?

After a good first half and another Jack Clarke goal away at Birmingham, we took a one-goal lead into the interval, after which we sat back and got what we deserved as the game progressed.

Forty five minutes later, the game had ended in a 2-1 away loss, a result that signalled the end of Michael Beale’s time in charge.

Whether Beale got what he really deserved in the days following that result is up for debate, but we have to look ahead to the thirteen remaining games under Mike Dodds, who held the fort and oversaw two victories earlier in the season.

If we can play as we did against West Bromwich Albion, Leeds and Leicester, we’ll be OK, and maybe pushing to get back into the top six.

Our writers were fairly optimistic before things went wrong at St Andrew’s, as can be seen below.

The best of the bunch was Martin, who called a loss but hoped to be wrong, whereas Jack and Bomber picked up a consolation point after forecasting the now-injured Clarke to open the scoring for us.

It’ll be interesting to see how we do without Clarke, but this is a huge chance for the wider team to show their best assets, which may never have come about until he eventually leaves.

League Table

Martin’s negative forecast boosts his positive position, and a couple of the lads add a point, but there were no changes in the mini league table positions.

How the points are awarded

Just a quick reminder of how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = Three points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = One point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = One point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = Two point deduction

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Swansea 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Romaine Mundle

With the injury to Jack Clarke, the first scorer is wide open but with Swansea having lost four of their last five, we have to hope a side looking to rally after the exit of Michael Beale will find a way to win at home.

Recent performances have been awful, and the only way is up.

One of the main beneficiaries of the Clarke injury could be Romaine Mundle, and I’m backing him to get us off the mark.

I don’t really care what the result is; I just want a positive performance, win or lose, and for the Lads and Mike Dodds to get some positive momentum going.

Thirteen games to go, so let’s have it!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Swansea 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

So begins Mike Dodds’ third temporary stint in the Sunderland hot seat, and if we’re to salvage anything from this season, we’ll need the Dodds from earlier this season.

Swansea aren’t on the greatest of runs at the moment, with one win from six.

We’ve lost significant ground after two consecutive defeats, and we’re at risk of the season becoming something of a damp squib.

Rumours of Jack Clarke’s injury don’t bode well with his creative spark being a massive miss, but without any logical reasoning, I have a feeling we’ll win this 1-0 late on, and that Jobe will score!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Swansea 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pierre Ekwah

It’s time for ‘Doddsball’ version 3.0.

Are we going to get the League One version that was quite horrendous, or will we get the new, improved Championship version that convincingly won two of the three games he oversaw post-Tony Mowbray?

Unfortunately, I think Swansea will be somewhere in between.

Fans at the Stadium of Light will be jubilant that Michael Beale’s reign is over, and I believe Dodds is very well liked and respected among the players, but when mitigated against losing Jack Clarke, a convincing and free scoring prediction just seems too improbable!

The visitors haven’t won a league game since New Year’s Day, but we’re blunt in attack without Clarke, and weaker at the back without Dan Ballard.

With that in mind, I’m going with a rather uninspiring 1-1 draw in the hope I’m resoundingly wrong and we win with flair and gusto!

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 3 Swansea 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

The (latest) Mike Dodds era begins, although this one is probably the most expected.

Regardless of anything else going on around the club, we need to win this one because the games coming up are - on paper at least - very tough.

I’m hopeful that the departure of Michael Beale will see a decent atmosphere, a good performance, and Doddsy’s top boy Jobe getting the opening goal.

Will Jones predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 1 Swansea 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nazariy Rusyn

Another year and another sacking, so what will the rest of the season entail? Who knows?

Mike Dodds knows the squad, its limitations and how they feel about certain tactics, so I feel we’re going to be a bit more progressive than against Birmingham City but that it’s still going to be a bit poor.

Swansea aren’t in form and are very leaky.

I feel if we want to demonstrate that we can apply pressure, this is a good game to show it. I want us to loosen it up a little, so let’s get at them.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score prediction: Sunderland 2 Swansea 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

‘Doddsiola’ ball is back, and I feel as though the club should’ve done this after Tony Mowbray left, before making a proper appointment in the summer.

After a tumultuous period under Michael Beale, we’re now faced with Jack Clarke’s absence and although it’s not great news, we’ll likely need to get used to it when he leaves in the summer.

It’s a chance for others to show what they can do and with Dan Ballard also missing, others will get their chance to shine. It also feels like a big opportunity for Jenson Seelt in his favoured role, and possibly one or both of Timothée Pembélé and Callum Styles.

Hopefully we can capitalise on Swansea’s poor form and get a much-needed result. Once again, I won’t be in attendance so we’ll likely do just that.