On This Day (24th February 2007): Miller’s late heroics send Sunderland fourth!

From a position of seemingly no hope to potential promotion candidates, things were starting to heat up for Roy Keane’s Sunderland by early 2007.

We were unbeaten in eight league games and had only lost two of our previous eighteen as we propelled ourselves towards the correct end of the table.

Aided by a raft of good signings made in late August and the January transfer window, Keane was working magic with a Sunderland side that looked destined for a promotion push under his stewardship.

On this day in 2007, Billy Davies’ Derby County arrived at the Stadium of Light for what was billed as a huge game in the race for promotion, with the Rams also flying high in the league.

This kickstarted a difficult run of fixtures for Keane’s men, after a midweek trip to face Birmingham City at St Andrews with another trip to the Midlands a week later.

Birmingham, Derby and West Bromwich Albion were all in the promotion fight and Keane’s target was surely to come out of these games unscathed.

With a stunning strike from Carlos Edwards earning us a credible draw against the Blues, we were hoping to follow it up against Derby at the Stadium of Light.

In truth, the game was scrappy at times with neither side wanting to give much away considering the magnitude of the occasion.

David Connolly went closest early on for us when his shot went wide of the visitors’ goal, and minutes later, we drew first blood midway through the first half after Marc Edworthy was penalised for pulling Connolly’s shirt in the box.

The Irishman buried the resulting spot kick to give us the lead, scoring our first goal from a penalty since late 2005 in the process!

At 1-0, momentum was building and it was new signing Stern John who should’ve doubled our lead after two excellent opportunities.

From crosses from the left and right wings, John failed to convert from point blank range on both occasions, unable to get decent contact on the shot.

These misses looked like they were going to come back to haunt us after the break,

The Rams came hurtling out of the blocks for the second half, with Davies bringing on young attacker Giles Barnes, who changed the game and made it 1-1 after an extraordinary solo run that included a pirouette that Jewison Bennette would be proud of.

Giles Barnes scored a stunning solo goal to level, beating two men and firing home.

At this stage, the away side were flexing their muscles and Keane was surely happy to take a point.

In an attempt to try to stem the tide, he brought on Daryl Murphy and Grant Leadbitter, both of whom would have a positive impact.

With the clock ticking down, Murphy’s introduction almost looked like a masterstroke when his long-range effort crashed off the post, and the game appeared to be petering out for a draw, only for another of Keane’s signings to win it.

Liam Miller climbed high to head home Grant Leadbitter’s late cross, flicking the ball beyond Stephen Bywater’s reach.

After the game, Keane expressed his delight at the win but in typical fashion, he was cautious not to get ahead of himself.

Right now we’re the fourth or fifth best team in the league because that’s where we are in the table. It was a very close game and it could’ve gone either way. Both teams had chances. It was a great game for the neutral and it was nice to score a goal so late.

It was a euphoric moment as Miller ran away towards the fans in the North East Corner with his arms outstretched.

At this moment, it felt as though many fans were starting to believe and even if Keane wasn’t saying it, we were going to get promoted and we knew it.