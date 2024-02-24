Share All sharing options for: Fan Focus: ‘Patience is key for Luke Williams’, says Swansea fan Josh

When we last played each other, then-manager Michael Duff was under pressure and was sacked not long afterwards.

What do you think went wrong for him?

Duff always had a tough job on his hands, having to replace someone who was very well connected with the fans in Russell Martin. His comments towards the South Wales derby started the downfall, and unfortunately, the football he promised wasn’t there. I’m sure he’ll do well elsewhere, but Swansea City and Duff weren’t a good fit for each other.

The man to replace Duff was former Notts County head coach Luke Williams.

What did you think of this choice and how’s he done so far?

Williams is someone who knows the club well, having worked here with Russell Martin before taking the Notts County job. I felt his appointment made much more sense on paper than Duff, but unfortunately he’s had a tough start, with games against the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United. It’ll come for him, but patience is required.

Swansea currently sit just four points above the drop zone.

Are fans panicking at all or are you confident of survival?

Fans have every right to panic, but we’ve got the terrible fixtures out of the way. There’s no easy games in the Championship, but we’ll now mainly be facing teams who are in and around us, as well as the derby against Cardiff. We still have to face the six teams that are below us, with four at home and two away. I’m confident of survival but I don’t see it being easy.

Jerry Yates is Swansea’s top scorer with eight goals this season, but has been used as a substitute on twelve occasions.

Would you consider his transfer a success?

For me, Yates has been more ‘miss’ than ‘hit’, but he’s had to work under three different managers and it’s a lot harder to settle that way. He’s shown that he’s capable of finding the net at this level, but I’m still unsure as to whether he’s a good fit for Swansea. I feel that Liam Cullen should be starting over him, but it’s hard for a manager to leave a £2.5M striker out most weeks.

We spoke earlier this season about the loaning of high potential players in Carl Rushworth, Harrison Ashby, Charlie Patino and Bashir Humphreys.

Now you’ve seen more of them, how have they kicked on?

Rushworth is certainly the pick of the lot and I’m really torn between him and Key as our best signings of the summer window. He’s a brilliant goalkeeper who I'm sure will go on to better things. Patino is a strange one. He’s barely played recently, especially since he was linked with a move to Serie A in the January window. Humphries started positively, but has fallen off a fair bit since. Ashby has had his injuries, but has only shown glimpses of what he can do, and he’s very inconsistent when he does play.

After a largely quiet transfer window, Swansea signed Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Junior on loan.

How’s he looked so far?

I haven’t seen enough of him yet to comment, but Ronald, our other winger, will be the one to cause problems.

Aside from the players mentioned, who do you think will cause Sunderland problems at the Stadium of Light?

As I mentioned in the last question, Ronald. A great signing so far, always direct and looking to create out wide. It’s also a dream come true to finally see a Brazilian in a Swans shirt! Jamie Paterson is someone who I think will also cause problems and he’s been brilliant for large parts this season, whereas Josh Tymon has played very well since Duff was sacked.

In terms of style of play, what can we expect from you?

Williams wants to play the ball on the floor, which is what we’ve often been known for: possession-style football. It hasn’t fully clicked yet, but we’ve seen glimpses of it. Next season I feel is where we’ll see it take shape after he’s had a summer window to work with.

Which players are missing and who do you think will start the match?

We’re missing a lot of players. Josh Ginnelly has been out for the majority of the season and Jamal Lowe, Liam Walsh, Harrison Ashby, Josh Key, Azeem Abdulai and Bashir Humphreys are also absent, according to the papers. I’ll go with Rushworth, Darling, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Fulton, Grimes, Ronald, Paterson, Placheta, and Cullen.

Sunderland are without a win in five matches against Swansea, so what’s your prediction for the final score?