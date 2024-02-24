Match Preview: Sunderland begin life after Beale with a visit from the Swans

Saturday 24th February 2024

(10th) Sunderland v Swansea City (18th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

Maybe it was designed this way, but if Mike Dodds would have picked a time to become interim manager of Sunderland for a second time this season, then it would have occurred ahead of a home fixture - and today’s game brings us back to the Stadium of Light to welcome Swansea City.

Not only is this true because we currently boast the 7th best record on home soil in the division this season - a record of ten victories and four defeats incidentally leaving us as the only side in the Championship to have not drawn at home yet - but, also because Dodds boasts a 100% win record in his two games in charge earlier this term.

The impressive wins over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United may provide clues as to how we might set up, the WBA game probably more so than the Leeds fixture, but the players will no doubt be eager to prove that they can move on from the Mike Beale saga.

Only six sides have scored more than the Lads this season on home soil and on the back of two successive wins at the SoL, we should still have our tails up for today’s fixture despite the events of the past week.

On the face of it, Swansea City are slowly regressing during their prolonged stay in the Championship. This is the Swans' sixth campaign in the second tier following relegation in 2018-19, and other than two playoff appearances it has been a tale of mid-table mediocrity.

This season, however, a mid-table finish would likely be welcomed considering they currently sit in 18th and more importantly, only four points above the bottom three.

It was Russell Martin’s side who finished 10th last time out, but after he left to take over at newly relegated Southampton, it was Barnsley boss Michael Duff who took on the job, but would last less than six months.

That was back in early December and around a month later, Luke Williams decided to leave his role at Notts County to take over at the Swansea.com stadium. Since then, Williams has taken charge of seven league games, in which only one have ended in victory.

It has to be taken into account that during those seven games they have taken on each side currently in the top four, but with 15 goals conceded in those seven games and five ending in defeat, it has caused Swansea to look nervously over their shoulder at the wrong end of the table.

The betting...

The bookies fancy the Lads to pick up maximum points this afternoon with odds of 4/6 for a home win, with the visitors priced at 18/5 to take the spoils and the draw is around 27/10.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins:9

Draws: 5

Swansea City wins: 4

Sunderland goals: 30

Swansea City goals: 17

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 14th January 2023

Championship

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea City

[Neil 64’ (O’Nien sent-off 18’) - Piroe 50’, Cullen 70’, Cooper 78’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Gooch, Evans (Michut), Neil, Roberts (Batth), Diallo (Ba), Clarke (Bennette), Stewart (Dajaku) Substitutes not used: Bass, Wright Swansea City: Benda, Latibeaudiere, Manning, Grimes, Cabango, Darling, Cooper (Cundle), Allen (Ntcham), Piroe, Fulton, Cullen (Sorinola) Substitutes not used: Fisher, Naughton, Wood, Congreve Attendance: 40,001

Played for both...

Colin Pascoe

Pascoe began his career at Swansea in the early 1980’s and after progressing through the ranks, the skillful forward made around 200 appearances for the Swans before Denis Smith brought him to Roker in 1988.

The Welsh international played his part in our journey from Division Three up to the top flight, but injuries hampered his later years at Roker before he returned to Swansea in 1993.

After hanging up his boots in the late 1990’s Pascoe went into coaching, working primarily with Brendan Rodgers at the likes of Swansea and Liverpool.