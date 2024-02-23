Signed, Seelt, Delivered by Dodds?

Dan Ballard, the muscular mainstay of Sunderland’s defence this season, will be forced to watch both the Swansea and Norwich matches from the stands, after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat to Birmingham.

As I wrote earlier this week, that may be no bad thing. With 33 appearances under his belt already this season, he has looked a little jaded in recent games - still reliable but not quite the dominant force he had previously been. Of course, that is only my own observation, and I’m sure that others may have a different perception.

His absence forces the hand of Mike Dodds as he takes the reins of the first team again. With Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese still sidelined, and Nectar Triantis away on loan in Scotland, the obvious replacement for the Northern Irish international is Jenson Seelt. And it is an option that I would like to see Dodds exercise.

The partnership that has been built between Ballard and Luke O’Nien has very much limited the young Dutchman’s opportunities. When he has been given game time, he had almost exclusively been played out of position, as a right back.

In those appearances, there has been much to like about the prospect we signed from PSV. Seelt may not quite have the pace to fill in as an overlapping fullback but there is much to admire about his other attributes.

Even in the limited game time that he has been given so far, he has shown a calmness and poise that belies his years. Young defenders will inevitably make errors - even the impressive Trai Hume has been culpable on a couple of occasions. But I am struggling to remember an occasion when Seelt has put the side in trouble.

He appears to read the game well, and is able to make interceptions without leaving himself overstretched. Even when an attacker gets past him, he has demonstrated the ability, and enough pace, to recover and make a tackle. And he can tackle, cleanly and effectively.

And he can obviously play football. Just occasionally, he has enjoyed a foray infield and upfield, displaying excellent ball control, an ability to glide past opponents and the vision to pick a pass.

Even in the limited opportunities he has had so far, I am excited about this player. The audacious backflick in training that is currently doing the rounds on social media has served to increase my expectations.

That aside, he shows every possibility of being a central defender who can step effortlessly into midfield, and drive the team forward.

I am going to avoid comparisons with other Dutch defenders we have been linked with in the past - that would be grossly unfair to a young player who has yet to find his feet in the English game - but I believe that the time is right to introduce Seelt in his proper position, and see if we actually have the genuine talent that I believe him to be.