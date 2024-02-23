Why Sunderland shouldn’t be getting ready to lounge on the beach just yet

What a long time a week is in football, eh?

Following the 3-1 win over Plymouth which included a heart-warming scene between crowd and head coach, with the fourth minute applause for Poppy, you’d be forgiven for thinking Sunderland under Michael Beale had turned a corner and better times were on the horizon.

Skip forward a week and we’ve suffered back-to-back defeats, and Beale is under immense pressure - especially for seemingly blanking the Irish Cafu. Two more days, Beale is out, and Doddsball is back for the foreseeable.

Where does all this leave us, then? Well, with thirteen games remaining of the regular season, we sit 10th on 47 points, seven adrift of Hull sitting in 6th place and in noticeably worse form than those around us. We’ve just changed permanent head coach for the second time this season, and Jack Clarke has picked up a bit of an injury.

Admittedly, laying it out like that, it doesn’t look... great. But bear with me.

The Championship is seeing one of the most competitive seasons in a long time. Looking at the table compared to this time last season, we’re actually only two points worse off (49 vs 47), but that translates to being two places lower and five points further off the playoffs than last year! To put it further into context, each of this year’s top four would have topped the table this time last year. Four!

This obviously makes it tougher to sneak into the playoff spots - not that that’s beyond us, mind you - but in my view it has one significant upside. Whatever performance level Sunderland can eke out in the remainder of the campaign, it’s very likely to carry us higher up the league next year, when the whole thing is a bit less congested (and a team like Leicester doesn’t come down to muller everyone).

You never want to be the team petering out come season’s end, whether you’re gunning for something or not. If you’re trying to go up, the reasons are self-evident. But beyond that, momentum in football can be very powerful. I think Sunderland will be a much more formidable proposition next season if we’re coming off the back of sustained good form, with everyone happy and pulling together again.

Fostering such an atmosphere is vital. One of the most common noises to come out around Tony Mowbray’s departure was just how much the players enjoyed working with him. They were happy, they were confident, and that showed itself on the pitch - particularly in that mad, late dash into the top six last year. Any good run of form we can put together now will have repercussions into the summer and beyond. The good times don’t stop just because the summer rolls around.

Speaking of showing it on the pitch, this is another reason we can ill afford to throw our hands up and declare the season dead. Our squad, as we all know, is full of promising lads who are champing at the bit to play senior football. Will they learn anything playing at half pace, convinced winning or losing is ultimately much of a muchness? I’d doubt it.

Rather, I want to see Romaine Mundle untethered, given a chance to terrorise Championship full-backs and win points for Sunderland. Adil Aouchiche, Chris Rigg, Luis Hemir, even the likes of Tommy Watson who’s impressed for the Academy sides - these lads need game time, and they need to play at maximum intensity week in, week out if we’re going to learn anything meaningful about them.

I’m sure Mike Dodds will reinforce this message to the players, of course, but it bears repeating; nothing is decided in February. Yes, we’re seriously dark horses, but we did it last season from only a marginally better position. There’s no prophecy foretelling our failure. We can still make a bloody good go of it, and who knows? We might just do it.

So long as we go into the home stretch with a bit of belief, a bit of fight, and likely needing a bit of luck, there’s nothing stopping us from overhauling the gap above us and bloodying a few noses along the way. Either we make it into the playoffs, or we fall a little short, but give ourselves a much better platform to build on next season.