On This Day (23 Feb 2003): “Sunderland are not in a relegation battle” says Comical Howard

Our recent experience with Michael Beale has drawn a lot of comparisons with the situation we found ourselves in 21 years ago with a certain Howard Wilkinson.

Back then, we replaced a hugely popular manager in Peter Reid with someone who simply wasn’t a good fit personality-wise, and it backfired massively. Sound familiar?

Wilkinson, to be fair, did have some serious footballing creds.

He’d long managed in the top flight, most memorably at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, and had steered the newly-promoted West Yorkshiremen to a fourth-place finish and then the 1991/1992 Division One title ten years before arriving at Sunderland.

He’d subsequently been involved in the England setup as a technical director, U21 coach and caretaker manager, and was pretty well respected in footballing circles.

That was the on-paper, positive column, but in the ‘not-so-positive’ column, Howard was already a dinosaur.

A manager with a reputation for long ball football - refined at Hillsborough with Lee Chapman leading the line - wasn’t what was needed in a Premier League increasingly influenced by foreign players and coaches.

And, personality-wise, the dour, monotone Wilkinson just wasn’t a fit for Sunderland.

You immediately felt, deep down, that it just didn’t feel right. But on the other hand, it had been seven years since we’d had a change of manager, so it wasn’t going to feel right immediately.

As supporters, it’s our job by definition to support, but the continuation of some of that support for individuals has to be earned. We’ve got to see something coming back.

Support for the dull Wilkinson, who came across as thinking that he was above being at Sunderland (see also Moyes, D.), didn’t last too long.

He’d taken over a team that was 17th in the league, with just eight points from the season’s first nine games.

Fast forward a further 18 games, and we were rooted to the bottom of the table with a grand total of 19 points, six points adrift of safety.

Two wins, five draws, and 11 defeats. Eleven points from 18 games? If this was ‘Howard’s Way’, it wasn’t working.

Back then, we didn’t act quickly enough.

Maybe Bob Murray couldn’t afford it or maybe patience was a more widespread commodity.

Nonetheless, it was an absolute disgrace that a team containing the likes of Sorensen, McCann, Phillips, Gray and Arca was even in trouble, and swifter, ‘more decisive’ action could’ve prevented a bad situation from getting even worse.

BUT WAIT! Hold on! We weren’t actually in trouble at all. Not one bit, according to Wilko, anyway.

Before we were due to take on Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, Howard declared it was fine, and that we were safe!

Call the Premier League and tell them we’re in for next year. There’s a good lad.

He told the press, as reported in The Northern Echo:

I don’t see it as being three from five clubs. I see it as being three from four because we’re already out of it in my mind. All I can deal with is our fixtures and our games. Thankfully, our fixtures do include games against teams who are around us, which makes them better. We play Bolton in three weeks’ time. After that, we won’t have to worry about Bolton’s results. I’m convinced we’re going to get out of it, and I’m not bothered who else gets out of it.

His conviction, as it turned out, wasn’t based on anything other than sheer blind optimism, because more than 20 years earlier, it had happened before.

I’m not some lunatic going against history. There is historical precedent and precedent plays an important part in all our lives in all sorts of ways. There was a Sunderland team in 1982 in the same position as us. There have been teams in the last ten years in the Football League and the Premiership in a similar position. It has happened. So why shouldn’t we be the ones to join that happy band?

Aye. Cheers, Howard.

He insisted on continuing...

I know what relegation would mean because I have been in the business a long time. It isn’t something I think about because where would I go? Should I start working it out to the last pound? How many spectators we would lose? Whether we would have to sell one of the washers or a tractor? I know what it would mean in the larger sense. Period. After that, thinking about it will not increase my ability to deal with the problems we have.

Someone save the tractor! FFS.

Times like this test your ability to dig down deep into yourselves and dismiss the fears, the doubts. To go back to the golfing analogy, I could have said to the players at Leeds, ‘trust the swing that has got you to where you are now’. Now I’m saying ‘you need to change the swing’. It can be done and you can be successful, but it’s difficult.

He insisted his time away from club management wasn’t a hindrance.

To be fair - although he seemed ancient at the time - he was only 59, which is younger than Tony Mowbray is now. He should’ve been well-equipped to turn Sunderland around, but he wasn’t. And then he started talking about cakes.

I have looked at the situation and I have asked myself: have I done anything differently? Has the situation changed dramatically since the last time? The answer is no. The only thing I can throw in is that one of the ingredients in turning things around is changing the players. In past situations, I have changed some of the players. But there’s nothing I can do about that, and I knew that at the time. I knew I had to bake a cake without an egg. I can understand the fans’ frustrations. I can understand where the fans are coming from. But I can’t try any harder; people at the club can’t try any harder. We are doing our level best to deal with the situation. We know that the fans have been hugely influential in this club’s success in recent years. This club has not been turned around in the recent past by a benefactor It has not been turned around by huge borrowing. It has been turned around by the people working at the club and on the backs of the people who have turned up to watch the team. I’m not frustrated. I came here with specific terms of reference. One of them was that there was no money. Even if I am frustrated, I can’t express it. That would be childish.

Because just pretending everything is OK is really, really grown up.

As we know, everything was far from OK. We lost to Middlesbrough at home, were beaten by Fulham at Loftus Road, and it was goodbye, Sergeant Wilko.

Mick McCarthy then came in, someone who, personality-wise, was far more ‘Sunderland’ than Wilko would ever be.

By that point, however, the damage was done.