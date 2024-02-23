Share All sharing options for: Another year, and another search for a new Sunderland head coach

It barely feels like five minutes since Sunderland were looking for the man to replace Tony Mowbray, and we’re now in the early stages of replacing the man who replaced Mowbray, so who says the fun never stops at our club?

The period of waiting for the appointment of a new head coach will last for almost three months at the minimum, with Mike Dodds captaining the ship until then.

Getting the balance and keeping us moving forward for the remaining thirteen matches will be a good test for Dodds and his players, but I think we’d be lying if we said we didn’t have one eye on the summer.

The need to nail the next appointment has been intensified by the disastrous two month reign of Michael Beale.

The early speculation has thrown up a couple of names whose appointments I believe would show ambition in very different ways, as well as highlighting the progress being made by the club.

Will Still was one of the most talked-about names back in December.

The Stade Reims boss has risen to fame during a superb run at the French club, and his stock continues to rise. Although he seems keen on one day coaching his boyhood club West Ham United, the language used in recent interviews suggested that he’d love to work in the Championship.

Despite the hierarchy making some questionable decisions, Sunderland AFC remains a club with major appeal.

A good infrastructure and a clear recruitment policy may have their flaws, but it’s something that few clubs in this division can boast. Still has worked under similar conditions at Reims and has complained about his best players being sold and having to ‘start all over again every six months’.

Our first case of selling a major asset will be when Jack Clarke leaves in the summer.

His departure feels inevitable and ensuring we receive an acceptable fee will be a significant step towards the next stage of our development. If Still arrives to take over a promising squad and is given £25 to £30 million to improve it, he’ll be at a club that hopefully has its priorities right.

Another name who’s been linked slightly more tenuously is that of ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.

I think Cooper would be a great fit for Sunderland, but the main issue could lie with him either not having total control over recruitment or even more likely, his wages.

Cooper will command a big wage and perhaps one that exceeds our current limit.

However, if we want a coach who the club believe can take us to the Premier League, regardless of the exact timeframe, Cooper would be ideal.

With good support on recruitment whilst being aware of his exact remit, he could be a perfect fit. His reputation is well known and keeping Forest up amid the chaos we often saw at the City Ground was a great job, even with their heavy spending, which might be the club's downfall.

Still and Cooper are at very different stages of their careers, but if these are just a flavour of what we can expect in terms of names linked with the role, we may be in for an interesting summer.

Ultimately, our next head coach will need to be fully onboard with our recruitment strategy and prepared to accept that they’ll have little say in the players we bring in. However, they’ll be working with an exciting squad and will have access to a youth setup that’s not too far away from really clicking.