The Durban Years: What happened the last time Sunderland attempted the ‘youth model’?

While Alan Brown tried to develop a squad of youngsters in the 60s, the most recent concerted attempt prior to the modern day incarnation was during Alan Durban’s spell in charge in the early 80s.

Since then, there have been times when we’ve had two or three young players in the side, but never so many as now.

Given that, it’s worth looking back at the players Durban introduced 40-plus years ago – how they fared with Sunderland and how they fared afterwards.

Nick Pickering

South Shields-born Nick Pickering had just turned 18 when Alan Durban handed him his debut away to Ipswich in August 1981. He played in nearly every game that season, making his mark as a wide midfielder with pace able to make long runs down our left flank.

He had a great left foot and chipped in with a fair few goals. He was also used as a left-back for a lot of his time in a red and white shirt, but his youth also brought inconsistency. At his best, he was, as one of his managers said, ‘like a cat with a ball of string’.

When he was off form it was the opposite side of the pendulum. He was sold by Lawrie McMenemy in 1986 to Coventry City where he won the F.A. Cup in 1987 – playing alongside Gary Bennett’s brother, Dave. He was frequently linked with a return to Roker Park while Denis Smith was manager, but that never materialised.

He was one the one member of Alan Durban’s team to win an England cap while still with Sunderland, playing one game in a friendly against Australia.

Barry Venison

At just 17 years of age, he was handed his debut as a midfielder at Notts County in October 1981, making a number of first-team appearances that season before establishing himself as a permanent starter the next season.

Like Pickering, he also played a lot of his time at Sunderland as a full back until 1986, when with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the Second Division under McMenemy he wrote to every First Division club and got a move to League Champions Liverpool.

In six years with the Reds, he won two league titles and an FA Cup before moving to Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle, where he won two England caps.

Ally McCoist

One that got away. The first of the group that you can look at and think ‘ If only..’. He was bought as an 18-year-old from St Johnstone for a club record fee of around £325,000 and, for a lot of his first season, he looked exactly like an 18-year-old in the top tier of English football – lost!

However, in his second season, he started to get a feel for the level and scored seven goals in 23 starts, but was sold to Rangers at the end of the season to finance the deal that brought Paul Bracewell to Sunderland.

At Rangers, he worked hard on his game and became a goal-scoring legend with 355 goals in all competitions, winning multiple trophies, including 10 league titles. It was the Scottish Premier League, but a stronger one at that time, where he became a goal-scoring phenomenon and finished his career with a total of over 400 goals for club and country.

Colin West

Six foot two, a raw but powerful centre forward, Colin West made his debut as an 18-year-old the week after Venison in October 1981. He scored important goals at the end of that season to keep Sunderland up after literally telling Alan Durban to put him in the team, and had his best tally in the 83-84 season when he notched 13.

He scored a crucial three goals in the League Cup semi-finals the following season under the management of Len Ashurst, before being strangely dropped for the final and then sold in the days after.

It has to be said that he was the butt of the boo-boys for a fair chunk of his time at Sunderland, but he never stopped trying and coming back for more. He also had a powerful shot that bagged some vital points over the years.

After he left Sunderland, he scored prolifically at Watford, with John Barnes providing him service, before moving around a number of sizable clubs.

Paul Bracewell

Another ‘if only’. Brought by Durban for his first spell with Sunderland in the summer of 1983 with the money from the McCoist sale, many Sunderland fans will only remember the midfielder’s later two spells with the club under Denis Smith and Peter Reid.

In his first year-long spell when he joined us as a 21-year-old, he was phenomenal. A ball winner, he controlled the midfield and was consistently the best player on the pitch week in, week out.

Sold by Len Ashurst to finance a rebuild, he was the final cog in the team Howard Kendall put together at Everton, where he won the league title and broke into the England squad. A serious injury – inflicted by Billy Whitehurst in a game at St James Park against Newcastle – put him out of the game for 18 months, and his performances never quite hit the heights they were afterwards.

Which, given the level he performed at during his second spell in particular, tells you everything you need to know about the quality of his first stint at Roker.

Mark Proctor

Brought in the summer of 1983 as a 22-year-old to partner Bracewell in midfield, Proctor was a great passer who could ping the ball to a teammate 40-50 yards away – but probably didn’t show it often enough. He was out for a year with a bad groin injury while Sunderland dropped into the second tier.

When he returned, he looked a cut above, a class midfielder in a struggling team, and he hit a number of goals, too. Unfortunately, he missed a couple of crucial penalties for Sunderland in the run-in as we were relegated to Division Three.

Although he played a handful of games under Denis Smith, it was no surprise that a player of his quality was in demand, and he was sold to First Division Sheffield Wednesday in the early part of the 1987-88 season.

Lee Chapman

Ok, he was 24 when he joined at Christmas in 1983, but he gets a mention – like most of the above – for what he achieved after he left Sunderland. A tall centre forward, he had made his name as a youngster at Stoke.

This bagged him a move to Arsenal where it all went wrong, before being ‘rescued’ when Durban brought him to Sunderland. Except he couldn’t get it together here either, and was sold by new boss Len Ashurst after just six months to Sheffield Wednesday.

There, he found his feet - or more like his head if you saw him play - and scored something close to a goal every two games over several seasons. He won the last First Division title with Leeds before the formation of the Premier League. Scored over 200 goals in his career.

These are the young players Alan Durban brought into the first team during his near three years at the helm, but he also saw the need for experienced heads on the pitch, and brought in the likes of Frank Worthington and Leighton James.

There were other players that he inherited that formed the core of his squad. Shaun Elliott, Gary Rowell and Gordon Chisolm came from the youth ranks, but it’s interesting that – unlike the players Durban brought in – they didn’t enjoy much subsequent success elsewhere – although outstanding goalkeeper Chris Turner, signed from Sheffield Wednesday by Ken Knighton, did go on to play for Manchester United.

Durban himself was sacked by Tom Cowie in March 1984 a few weeks after an F.A. Cup exit (everyone took it more seriously then) and run of six games nowithout a win in the league. He never really hit the level he was at with Sunderland again, although Peter Reid brought him back in to scout players.

Gary Rowell once said that ‘Alan Durban loved nothing more than a 1-0 win!’ and he was absolutely right. He was an exponent of defensive football, a world away from the football we saw from our young team for much of last season at the Stadium of Light. The top flight of English football in the early 80s took no prisoners and with a bunch of teenagers in our side, confidence - or the lack of it - was telling.

There would be long runs of games without a win, which would leave Sunderland stuck in the relegation zone before a victory would lift the whole team into a purple patch that dragged us clear of the drop zone.

It’s interesting to look back on that team, and fans around at the time still think we might have been onto something if they had been kept together. When you look at what many of them achieved a couple of years later, then maybe we were.

Our present model is a more deliberate, better financed, better-scouted version, if you will, albeit with quite a few differences – but the basic idea is the same.

What happened back in the Durban era shows that such a project needs the patience of more than just a few years to see any significant results.