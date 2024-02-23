Could Sunderland turn to youth for the remaining thirteen games of the season?

Andrew Smithson says…

I always think it’s good to give youngsters some first team minutes where appropriate, but I feel there’s still a very good chance of us reaching the playoffs and would therefore prefer Sunderland to be slightly cautious.

We’ve reached the top six from poorer positions than this, and I believe we’re at a similar level in terms of points to this time last year, so to think too far ahead could be to jump the gun.

Although we’ve conceded a few soft goals, our defensive record is one of the best in the division, so those already in the picture deserve the chance to get things back on track. We’re not a million miles away, and a couple of tweaks should see us return to form.

Admittedly, the introduction of a youngster can sometimes create a spark and given the mood around the club, I daresay everyone could do with a lift, but that’s not the responsibility of the young lads.

They’ll have their progression plans already in place and with all the recent upheaval and pressure, it would be a big ask for an inexperienced face to thrive.

The club does have a good attitude towards blooding talent and when it’s judged right, it pays dividends for all parties in the long term.

There are quite a few exciting prospects in the U21s right now, so it’s nothing personal when I say we should hold back. If they keep working hard and improving, they’ll get their chances soon enough.

Andy Thompson says…

I think it would be an excellent idea.

Our appeal for young talent is based upon their path to the first team and rewarding good form for the U21s and the individuals’ development is key to keeping this policy in place.

Our playoff chances aren’t dead but it looks more unlikely as time and results go against us, so selecting youngsters that deserve a chance makes sense.

The only issue is that when it comes to giving these lads a debut in a competitive league, it’s all about timing.

At the moment, with no permanent head coach in place and Mike Dodds at the helm, the level of support needed to guide these youngsters doesn’t seem to be there.

In general, I’d prefer the likes of Chris Rigg and Hemir to get game time, but I wouldn’t be averse to Tommy Watson and Caden Kelly being given minutes, too.

Damian Brown says…

Ordinarily I’d agree that the end of a dull season is the perfect time to blood youngsters, but we already have enough youth prospects within the first team setup that demand our attention.

It’s easy to forget that the majority of our senior team is brimming with underdeveloped prospects and in order give an even younger batch time beyond some choice substitutions towards the end of matches, we would have to neglect those that are clearly at the top of the pile.

Moreover, we won’t be keeping everyone that’s playing regularly going into next season, and part of that process is allowing our saleable assets game time to put them on the radar of potential suitors.

We’re already set up in a way that gives more chances to young players than most clubs would and at times that’s been to our detriment from a league perspective. However, since that’s been the plan since Kristjaan Speakman arrived, I don’t see a need to change anything about it.

Malc Dugdale says…

I’m all for youngsters getting minutes and if there’s little to play for during the last six to eight games, I’d be happy to see more of the age group players get their first call ups.

That’s the kind of thing that feeds the signing of long term contracts, and those in turn are something we very much use to our advantage nowadays.

However, I’d say that we do have a decent number of games to go, so we shouldn’t write the season off just yet.

It’s a long shot, especially after recent results, but it’s not over until it’s over.

Last season, we kept our hopes alive and through some good late results and poor ones for other teams, we squeezed into sixth place as the final whistle blew during the final game.

I’m all for giving the young players a taste of what’s to come, but let’s wait until the season really is mathematically over in terms of the playoffs.