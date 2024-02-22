Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “Could Sunderland go for great great brill brill, wicked wicked Will Still?”

Dear Roker Report,

If it’s Will Still, will Will Still still be expected to work entirely with young players or will our ownership aim to bring in some experience this summer?

Matt Laidlaw

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Matt. Thank you for your letter. Will Still-based wordplay aside, I have a feeling that the highly-rated Reims manager’s name will be firmly in the mix when it comes the identity of our new head coach. We seemingly showed an interest in him before Michael Beale was appointed and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s still on our shortlist come the summer. As far as the experience issue goes, that’s a question for another day, I feel. Whether we finish in the playoffs or not, this summer is going to be transitional and at this stage, I wouldn’t really want to hazard a guess at how our transfer business will go.

Dear Roker Report,

I’m certainly not sad to see the back of Michael Beale, and that’s without jumping on the bandwagon.

When watching the games we played under him, the most noticeable thing was that he was like some kind of vampire, as the players would go in at half time having played reasonably well, only to have all the energy and spirit sucked out of them by whatever was said at the break.

Thankfully, we now have Mike Dodds in charge until the summer, and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman have several months to get the next appointment right.

Let’s not look back at Roy Keane, which would cause too much trouble, or Sam Allardyce.

We need a head coach who’s proven at this level and who can ideally do a job in the mid to lower reaches of the Premier League for the short to medium term.

As for now, let’s all back Mike Dodds’ Red and White Army!

Steve Poolton

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Steve. Thank you for getting in touch. I think the issue of our players’ energy levels was particularly glaring during our two most recent games. We didn’t look up for the Huddersfield game from the first whistle, and after a positive first half against Birmingham City, the Lads seemed to lose their way in the second half and defeat felt like an inevitability. Under Dodds, who oversaw two cracking victories against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, I’m hoping for some real spark and positivity to our play. I get a sense the players will respond to his methods and I can see him trying to take us back to the style that worked so well under Tony Mowbray, albeit with a little more flexibility. As for our new head coach, I agree that it ideally needs to be someone with a proven track record at this level and a good reputation for helping to develop players. If the Michael Beale experiment has taught us anything, it’s that you shouldn’t hire someone based on availability or how well they speak. The standards need to be far higher than that.

Dear Roker Report,

Michael Beale wouldn’t have been my choice as head coach after the departure of Tony Mowbray, but the negativity and vitriol that it was met with was disgusting.

Of course we’re all disappointed with the recent results, but people seem to forget that the fans were starting to call for Mowbray to go due to his lack of a ‘plan B’.

The vicious personal attacks on Beale by many supporters was nothing short of disgusting and some people need to take a long, hard look at themselves, because now they’re turning on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

These people seem to forget that two seasons ago, we were in League One and only achieved promotion via the playoffs! We also had a tilt at the playoffs last season and are currently only seven points off the top six, albeit with some tough games coming up.

Now more than ever, we should be getting fully behind the team and not moaning at the first pass that goes astray.

My Dad once told me that we’re the best supporters in the world and also the worst, and recent weeks have shown this to be true!

There have been times when reading some of the vitriol that I’ve been ashamed to be associated with such supporters.

Try very hard to keep the faith.

David Airey