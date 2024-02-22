“Michael Beale & Sunderland was a fruitless and ultimately failed relationship”

Perhaps the most damning indictment of Michael Beale’s reign as Sunderland head coach was that he was involved in almost as many controversies as league wins during his time on Wearside.

From ‘Outside Noisegate to ‘Humegate’ and perhaps most comically, ‘Burnergate’, Beale’s reign ran the gamut of emotions from bemusement to dismay and finally relief as his exit was confirmed amid a blizzard of recriminations and pointed fingers.

Eight weeks, twelve games, plenty of bad blood and precious little to shout about. That’s the epitaph of the most misjudged Sunderland head coaching appointment of recent times and the inquest, to nobody’s great surprise, goes on.

Was the eventual outcome written in the stars from the very second the former Rangers boss breezed into the Stadium of Light in December and oversaw a 0-3 home hammering by Coventry City during his first game at the helm?

It’s easy to be wise after the event, but given what we knew beforehand and what we also discovered about the man during his time in the dugout, it’s difficult to draw any other conclusion.

Simply put, it was a calamity; a disastrous dalliance with a head coach who, for all of his supposed tactical brilliance, failed to spark a sustained upturn in our fortunes and whom the players seemingly didn’t take to, either.

Whether his fate was sealed on the touchline at St Andrew’s or in the corridors at the Academy of Light, we’ll never truly know, but it’s impossible to deny that the plug was pulled at the right time, before morale could sink any lower and apathy began to tighten its grip.

Beale’s arrival at Sunderland, which was accompanied by a typically bombastic statement from Kristjaan Speakman, was a ‘hold the front page’ moment, albeit not for positive reasons.

After we seemingly courted various European coaching prospects in the aftermath of Tony Mowbray’s departure, Beale’s name suddenly began to appear on the Twitter feeds of seasoned football journalists, and it was surely his availability, command of PowerPoint and a lack of compensation to be paid that ultimately swung it.

Despite appraisals from various figures in the game (perhaps most notably former Rangers assistant Neil Banfield, who drew comparisons between Beale and the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Arsene Wenger), his CV contained nothing that suggested he represented an upgrade on Mowbray.

A short stint at Queens Park Rangers (albeit one that ended amid accusations of broken promises) and a spell at Ibrox that didn’t lead to the sunlit uplands of Old Firm supremacy didn’t exactly scream ‘Successful Sunderland head coach in the making’, and that’s exactly how it panned out.

In the first instance, Beale inherited a promising squad at Sunderland. Not a perfect one by any means, but a group that had achieved some solid results during the opening months of the season and needed a strong voice to guide them.

Unfortunately, we never gained any genuine momentum under Beale and there was never any compelling evidence that we were likely to progress. The foundations and the ethos of attacking football implemented during Mowbray’s time in charge were there, but we failed to build on them.

All too often, the elation of victory was checked by the dismay of a subsequent defeat, and convincing performances under his stewardship were extremely rare.

Yes, there were some brief flashes of optimism.

An away victory over Hull City and a win against Preston at home, a gritty draw with Middlesbrough albeit after a dismal second half performance, and consecutive wins against Stoke and Plymouth that hinted at something of a revival.

It’s also true that Jack Clarke raised his game to a new level under Beale, that Abdoullah Ba was given chances to shine, and that Nazariy Rusyn’s two goals felt like a major breakthrough for the Ukrainian.

However, it’s also an unarguable fact that the lows of the past two months have been crushing.

The gutless defeat to Newcastle in the FA Cup was a dagger through the heart, and there was also a stodgy draw with Rotherham and dead-eyed losses at the hands of Bristol City, Hull City and Huddersfield, not to mention second half implosions against Ipswich and Birmingham City that saw us throw away a winning position by sitting back and losing the initiative.

In addition, the football being played was rarely enjoyable.

Functional and occasionally effective? Yes, but overall, it was a grind to watch and the joy that Mowbray’s approach had given us was replaced by something altogether less palatable as width was often eschewed and the midfield corridors became overly congested.

I’ll never forget the feelings of dismay and disillusionment I experienced as I trudged away from the Stadium of Light after the loss to Hull. At that moment, the elation of the sun-drenched victory over Southampton and the glorious attacking football we played felt a lifetime away, and this was the Beale effect starting to take hold.

Whichever way you choose to look at it, he was never the right fit for Sunderland, and there remains a legitimate question around whether he took the job on impulse rather than considering whether this was the right opportunity so soon after being ushered out of the Ibrox exit.

Then again, if Sunderland come calling, it’ll always be a tempting prospect for ambitious coaches who feel as though they’ve got something to prove, and perhaps the lure of a high-profile Championship job was too strong to resist.

In terms of Beale’s personality and suitability for the role, there were warning signs flashing very early on.

Unlike the charismatic and affable Mowbray, who understood the club and what the fans expected, Beale often appeared ill at ease, seemingly out of his depth and unable to truly command respect. This job is both prestigious and extremely challenging, but he failed to grasp the former and never showed any signs of getting to grips with the latter.

It’s true that he didn’t help himself with some of his utterances in press conferences, and it became increasingly unpleasant as he defended himself against an avalanche of personal jibes (many of which were reprehensible and painted pockets of the Sunderland fan base in an awful light), only to be met with even more vicious criticism in return.

It was a cycle that was only ever going to lead to one outcome, and as bridges were burned and belief drained away, the rate at which things turned sour was rapid and alarming.

In the final reckoning, Beale’s accent and his Kent roots didn’t matter one iota. What did matter was his approach to football and his inability to get the best out of his squad, and it was on these metrics that he ultimately failed.

Now that the smoke is beginning to clear and things are hopefully calming down ahead of Saturday’s clash with Swansea, the burning question is: what next?

This whole sorry saga has chipped away at Speakman’s credibility, and although the decision to part ways with Beale before any more damage was done deserves to be praised, the sporting director now finds himself under enormous pressure, with his judgement and competency being seriously questioned.

He can turn this around, and the decision to place Mike Dodds in interim charge will provide Speakman and his team with ample time to target the right man ahead of next season, but the process of identifying and hiring our next permanent head coach will be a task akin to scaling Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

Names will be linked with the role, fans will have their say, and we’ll be heading into uncharted waters once again. As ever, there probably won’t be one candidate on whom we all agree would be perfect, and it’s going to provide an interesting backdrop to the remainder of the season.

Hiring Michael Beale was a major misstep, a self inflicted faux-pas by Sunderland’s decision makers, and one that’s placed our playoff aspirations in real jeopardy.

What was already a ‘difficult second season’ has now thrown up yet another tough challenge, but if this unfortunate situation can serve as a lesson for those making the decisions and can galvanise them into overhauling the entire process of hiring a new head coach, maybe the effects in the longer term can be positive.