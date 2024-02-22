On This Day (22nd Feb 1977): Sunderland smash West Brom for six as the mini revival continues!

Share All sharing options for: On This Day (22nd Feb 1977): Sunderland smash West Brom for six as the mini revival continues!

The 1976-77 season was very similar to many seasons that would come after it.

The team’s early struggles led to a managerial change before a late upturn in form would leave the team with a chance of top flight survival.

Bob Stokoe’s departure from the club was probably not a surprise given the rotten run of form the team were on. After a winless run of nine defeats and very few goals scored, Ian McFarlane took over as caretaker when Stokoe resigned from his post.

McFarlane was permanently replaced by Jimmy Adamson in early November who had just previously had a stint as manager of Sparta Prague. Adamson’s job wasn’t an easy one from the start with a horrendous run having him on the back foot almost instantly.

The new manager was trying to make changes which included replacing some of the clubs most revered footballers who won the 1973 FA Cup with players such as Billy Hughes and Dick Malone losing their places in the team to make way for some younger players such as Shaun Elliott, Gary Rowell and Kevin Arnott.

It took the new boss ten games to pick up a win when the team beat Bristol City 1-0 in February.

This win sparked an unprecedented run of form where the team scored almost twenty goals in four games with the third win on this run coming on this day in 1977 when Adamson’s team beat West Brom 6-1.

After beating Midlesborough 4-0, Sunderland certainly entered this game with a newfound confidence. It appeared breaking the losing run under Adamson took a weight off their shoulders and with a raft of young talent now playing, a sense of freedom was sensed in their play.

The team started like a steamtrain in this game as they went ahead after Bob Lee - who scored a hat trick in this game - grabbed his first after less than thirty seconds.

Lee made it a cracking start by taking a through ball in his stride to grab the first within 27 seconds of the game.

According to the match reports, Sunderland dominated from start to finish with the new youngsters Rowell and Arnott ‘turning on all their skills in midfield’.

At half time, it was 3-0 as two free kicks from Jackie Ashurst played a pivotal role in the goals for Lee and also Shaun Elliott.

West Brom manager John Giles - who played for Leeds against Sunderland in the 1973 cup final - must not have got through to his players at half time as Sunderland continued from where they left off in the second half.

Mel Holden and the aforementioned Rowell scored two more within twenty minutes of the restart to leave the game over as a contest.

Before the end, West Brom got one back before Bob Lee got the hat-trick he deserved to make it 6-1.

In an amazing turn of form, Sunderland followed this up with another 6-0 win against West Ham a week later. It was an extraordinary turn of form given the struggles the team had for such a lengthy period of time in the season.

When questioned after beating West Ham what had changed in the team, Adamson was giving all the credit to his players.

It is alright talking about coaching, but you can’t teach players to show the sort of flair which is now being produced. The players have done it themselves. We might not be out of the woods yet, but we have got another branch out of the way.

Unfortunately, the late upsurge in form wouldn’t be enough as we all know Coventry City and Bristol City took things into their own hands on the final day of the season to stay up at the expense of ourselves.