What are Mike Dodds’ main priorities as Sunderland’s interim head coach?

Lars Knutsen says…

The challenge for Dodds and the players is to sit down and put together a constructive plan for the remainder of the season, obviously with the backing of the club hierarchy.

Does the club want a safe mid-table spot in a highly competitive league, or do we make a plan to get into the top six?

The latter strategy was patently missing under Michael Beale but the new strategy would need to involve a knowledge of when key players such as Corry Evans will return from injury with a plan to use him so that central midfield can be bolstered.

Also, the whole idea of formations, tactics and game planning, which went so well in the wins over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, will need to be revisited.

This will include which striker(s) to start, how best to use them and in what team shape, and I’m sure that Dodds will have been a seriously concerned bystander for the past twelve games, along with senior players such as Luke O’Nien and Evans.

Last season, we made the playoffs by playing attacking football despite a hefty injury list.

OK, we don’t have Amad Diallo but I believe the current squad, if galvanised in the right way, could go on a run and end the season in the top six, as we have the collective talent to do that.

Malc Dugdale says…

I strongly believe that Dodds needs to get us back to where we were as soon as he can, by which I mean before the whole experience with Michael Beale.

When Dodds was in charge in December, he did very well against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

He had the Lads playing good, confident football, and we have some challenging fixtures coming up, with Leicester at home and trips to Southampton, Leeds and West Brom all in the next six weeks or so.

We’ll need to do well again to prevent further deterioration of morale, so Dodds really needs to do all he can to get the players back into the groove, playing for him and the fans, as well as believing in the future and the club itself.

This week’s events could be a big issue for Sunderland unless we emerge from them in a positive way.

The main thing I want to see from the players and Dodds is a return to front foot football with swagger and confidence evident as it once was. Show teams what we’re good at and play our way, and in a way the fans recently adored and raved about.

Recent weeks have seen the team pushed to play in a way they didn’t seem to click with, and although results and performances sometimes showed that this was OK, we often looked disjointed and lacking in cohesion.

We need to back Dodds to get the players back on it and to put this potential derailment put behind us.

We can’t allow the impact of this week’s decisions to put our reputation and the rest of the season at further risk, so let’s focus on the football. It’s what we’re good at and so is Doddsy, so fingers crossed!

Mark Wood says…

I don’t think Dodds will have much in the way of specific instructions from the club hierarchy, and will be pretty much left to run things the way he sees fit.

He indulged himself tactically last time he was in charge and although it was often levelled at Tony Mowbray that he didn’t have a ‘plan B’, Dodds brought that to the West Bromwich Albion game, which we won 2-1.

He then made use of his ‘plan C’ against Leeds and we won 1-0, before deploying his ‘what was that?’ plan against Bristol City, a game we lost 1-0.

I think he’ll try something different to Michael Beale and I wouldn’t be surprised if he throws in some curveballs and changes the setup and personnel match by match, depending on the opponent.

He had no fear of doing that during his three game spell, so expect to see players come in for one game to do a specific job and then drop out again.

Mowbray didn’t seem to have faith in the strikers available and Dodds didn’t pick any for the three games he was in charge, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he did the same again at some point.

He knows the players well, so I’m hoping to see a better understanding of what they’re expected to do, what suits them best and in turn, a return of the players’ confidence.

I don’t think he has any real pressure on him, as the club hierarchy have decided to wait until the end of the season before appointing a new head coach.

This could be a sign that like many supporters, they’ve written the season off, but on the other hand, I think he might fancy our chances of making the playoffs.