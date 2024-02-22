A ‘thank you’ message to Sunderland Women!

The tension at Eppleton on Sunday was palpable.

Heading into the game, the Lasses knew that they ultimately have to win all of their remaining games to stand a chance of promotion. With four teams chasing them and only one point separating them all, it’s all to play for.

Sunderland have the chance to gain ground on the teams around them, with home games against Southampton and Charlton coming up shortly, and the away game against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season could have everything riding on it.

Nonetheless, it’s crucial that the Lasses pick up points against opponents we should beating, or at least in theory.

However, we know football is never that simple and despite last weekend’s opponents sitting bottom of the Women’s Championship, they too have it all to play for as they fight to avoid a relegation battle.

Underdogs and teams who are backed into a corner can always spring a surprise, which is why it’s important to never be complacent.

This is something I know Mel Reay and her coaching team are aware of, and they were proven correct when Lewes FC Women looked to be leaving with all three points.

With ninety four minutes played, the Rooks were winning 3-2 with only three minutes left on the clock. We needed a miracle, as even salvaging a draw would’ve felt too disheartening.

At that moment, up stepped Jenna May Dear.

Like Luke O’Nien and Lee Cattermole, Dear wears her heart on her sleeve and gives her all for the club.

She, along with many others, sensed the urgency of the situation and took responsibility when she scored the equaliser in the 95th minute, and the winner in the 96th minute.

Cue pandemonium around the ground.

I know some might say that the atmosphere at women’s football matches isn’t comparable to the men’s game, and they’d be right.

However, the 400+ supporters who were at Eppleton on Sunday to witness such an incredible and unexpected result made a cacophony of noise from the first whistle.

Although it’s sometimes been disheartening not to see the Lasses’ performances translate into increased attendances, the excitement and buzz generated by the supporters at the weekend was sensational.

I’ve never known Eppleton so loud or so unanimous in its support, as the crowd truly became the ‘twelfth player’.

The stadium itself was draped in a colourful tapestry of flags.

New additions to the ground added to both the supporter and possibly player experience as well. It felt like home and a few subtle changes seemed to bring out a little bit extra in everyone present, both on and off the pitch.

Jubilant celebrations, fans jumping wildly, limps thrown with reckless abandon (this I can personally attest to) and certain Roker Report contributors running off in delight to hug a stranger could be viewed by those watching live and on the highlights.

It was truly wonderful to see, and even better to be part of.

Recently, I’ve arrived at a point where I live for the weekend.

I don’t mean in the sense of a night out on the town, but barely-restrained excitement and joy at the thought of football on a Sunday.

This isn’t usually a sentence I can write often as a Sunderland fan, but the proclamation is true.

Anyone who knows me knows that I adore football in any shape or form.

Be it the Premier League or La Liga, to U21 football, matches in Norway or Japan and non-league, I love watching it and taking it all in, but the only games that give me goosebumps are those featuring Sunderland Women.

This is down to the team spirit and cohesion exhibited by the Lasses week in and week out. They’ve got the fanbase talking again and have created a community of loyal supporters, yet they’re also gaining new fans at Eppleton.

I saw many comments across social media and to me personally from people who’d never been to a game until Sunday, and they all stated that they’ll be coming back to watch the Lasses.

This is a credit to everyone associated with Sunderland AFC Women, from the players, coaching staff, photographers, media team, security, stewards, café workers and many others.

It certainly hasn’t been easy, both on and off the pitch in recent years, but I feel that the club is on an upward trajectory, the feel good factor is becoming contagious, and the only possible cure is to take in a Lasses match on a Sunday. A win is preferable, although it’s not always required.

Naturally, there’s still some way to go and more to do, and we can all do our bit to help the club.

The atmosphere at Eppleton at the weekend was incredible and with a huge game in two weeks’ time against Southampton FC Women, I really urge you to come and take in a Lasses match.

With six games left in the season, Sunderland currently sit top of the Women’s Championship, with every point absolutely vital. Every remaining game needs to end in a win, and even then it may not be enough.

Whilst we can hope and pray that other results go our way, we have to take ownership and responsibility, and that goes for the fans too.

Let’s back the Lasses for the remainder of the season.

Let’s shout, chant, and celebrate every moment of what’s been a joyous ride. If we can provide that extra little bit of support in order to push the team over the line and give them even greater belief, let’s do it!

Nobody expected Sunderland to be in this position at the start of the season. The actors haven’t stuck to the script and have decided to write their own story, so let’s give it a happy ending!

Haway the Lasses!