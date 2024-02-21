 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reacting to the departure of Michael Beale!

Gav and Chris sat down to give their initial thoughts on the short tenure of Michael Beale coming to an end at SAFC and the appointment of Doddsy as caretaker coach for the rest of the season! 

By Editor Gav
/ new

What’s the crack?

Beale gets his name in the Sunlun record books;

  • How are the lads feeling after hearing the news and processing it a little?
  • A bit of a vague statement from the club about Beale’s departure; what do they make of it all?
  • Should the club consider fan reaction to an appointment? Can Beale be blamed for that initial backlash? Did it help the situation?
  • The lads feel a bit relieved but not so much over the footy... was that all a massive waste of time?
  • All aboard for DoddsBall 3.0 as the club leaves footballing matters in Mike Dodd’s hands for the foreseeable; at least we know the lads will play for him aye?
  • All this and more! What a club man.

How to listen

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “Are Sunderland striking the right balance between business and sporting success?

OPINION!

The kids are... alright?

FEATURES!

On This Day (21st Feb 1934): Spurs Routed by Rampant Sunderland

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report