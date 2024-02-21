Roker Rapport Podcast: Reacting to the departure of Michael Beale!

What’s the crack?
Beale gets his name in the Sunlun record books;
- How are the lads feeling after hearing the news and processing it a little?
- A bit of a vague statement from the club about Beale’s departure; what do they make of it all?
- Should the club consider fan reaction to an appointment? Can Beale be blamed for that initial backlash? Did it help the situation?
- The lads feel a bit relieved but not so much over the footy... was that all a massive waste of time?
- All aboard for DoddsBall 3.0 as the club leaves footballing matters in Mike Dodd’s hands for the foreseeable; at least we know the lads will play for him aye?
- All this and more! What a club man.
