Fan Letters: “Are Sunderland striking the right balance between business and sporting success?

Dear Roker Report,

Two seasons, but one simple problem.

Under Tony Mowbray, we saw some of the most exciting approach play in years. Our defence was OK but not great, and our goalkeeper and a couple of solid defenders were also OK, pending improvement.

From almost the minute our star striker was crocked, Tony Mowbray hounded those who control the club over the need for one or perhaps two proven strikers, yet he was slapped down and seemingly treated as a troublemaker.

We have to suspect that we’re a business, not a football club, and that our trade is buying young players and selling them on.

That doesn’t make the owners rich if we’re promoted because so much money is required to succeed as a Premier League team. You can’t keep selling your best players and then actually have to buy more once you’re promoted.

I just can’t see which figures running the club have any desire to achieve promotion.

Perhaps after supporting as an exile I’m too far from the action and missing the point but we’ve spent too long in the doldrums and last season, every fan was disappointed but proud at Mowbray’s progress.

If we felt it, how could the club’s controllers do absolutely nothing? They make more money through buying and selling players, whereas promotion and staying up costs a fortune.

Alan Hedley

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Alan. Thank you for your letter. To the question, ‘Are we supporting a business or a football club?’, I think the simple answer has to be, ‘We’re supporting both’, and this isn’t just limited to Sunderland, either. Football, as we all know, is big business nowadays. Commercial deals are growing ever more lucrative and the elite teams are always looking to maximise their revenue. It might be an uncomfortable truth, but Sunderland need to do exactly the same thing if we’re to thrive in the years to come. This is why ensuring that we attain maximum profit from player sales and are also cautious with the money we spend is so crucial. Sporting success and being shrewd on the business side of things are inseparable nowadays. That’s simply the way the game is going and from a Sunderland perspective, it’s arguably better to be inside the tank rather than risk being run over by it, as was so often the case in the past.

Dear Roker Report,

I think Kelvin was totally right in his views on the role supporters need to play moving forward.

I have no problem with people constructively expressing their opinions on the quality of the work people do at our club, and Michael Beale certainly deserved much of the criticism he received with regard to the decline in our style of play.

However, now he’s gone, can we all get behind Mike Dodds and the team for the rest of the season?

I also wish that any Sunderland platform, whether official or unofficial, would try hard to prevent people who spout vile personal abuse from being heard.

The vast majority don’t want to hear or read this. Constructive criticism is fine, but personal abuse is unacceptable!

Onwards and upwards! Haway the Lads!

Peter Laverick

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Peter. Thank you for getting in touch. After eight turbulent weeks, it does feel as though there’s a sense of relief that Michael Beale’s time in charge has ended and that we can now move on. I can’t recall such a vicious groundswell of opposition to the appointment and tenure of any Sunderland head coach, and as we all know, a lot of the criticism he took went way beyond football, descending at times into personal abuse of the worst kind. That said, I do feel that starting with Saturday’s visit of Swansea, there’ll be a new sense of optimism. Mike Dodds is clearly a respected figure at the club and hopefully he can steer the ship into calmer waters with a victory, which would be welcomed by everyone after two poor recent results.

Dear Roker Report,

The damage to our league has position has been done and it’s going to be extremely difficult to attain even the final place in the playoffs.

I’m more than relieved that Michael Beale’s disastrous spell in charge has ended, and now the hard work can restart under the guidance of Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor.

There’ll be difficulties to overcome and positional problems to resolve with injuries and potential and actual suspensions. Fans must realise that the damage done to the league position, as well as our recent form, will take time to repair and results won’t always meet their expectations.

We have to get behind the team, and that means the entire team of players, coaches and recruitment staff.

Malcolm Donnison

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Malcolm. Thank you for your letter. It seems strange to think that despite all of the turmoil of recent days, we’re still only a handful of points outside the playoffs. My gut feeling is that we’ll eventually fall short of the top six, but after all of the challenges we’ve encountered this season, a mid-table finish wouldn’t be entirely bad, all things considered. I also think the club have made the right decision by putting Dodds in charge for the remaining games. It’ll give them time to go through their process, and hopefully identify the right man to take over ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Dear Roker Report,

We need to remember that out of work managers are out of work for a reason!

If Kristjaan Speakman was convinced Michael Beale was the best applicant, the others must’ve been really poor.

John Briggs